High Costs Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Stems From Zero-Capex Jet Fuel, Says Airbus’s Julien Manhes, Seeks Policy Support

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Julien Manhes, the head of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) at Airbus, has lauded India's quick progress in establishing a sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem as “deeply impressive”. He noted, “It is moving really fast.”

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, while attending the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, he reiterated that “India's policy direction and engaging the right stakeholders will be important to scaling SAF adoption and establishing a viable green aviation industry.”

“India's ecosystem has rapidly gathered, provided recommendations and ideas, and shown an impressive amount of coordination,” Manhes said, thinking back to his trip to India three years ago, when conversations surrounding SAF were just beginning.

Manhes said there are two technology paths toward a 100 per cent SAF solution in aviation. “The first depends on how you make the fuel, how manufacturers develop technology to make the exact requisite composition that behaves like today's fuel,” he said. “We are working with a few policies and partners to reach that technical milestone, and it will be the first one to materialise.”

The second, more complex route, involves changing the fuel properties themselves, a process that would require modifications across aircraft systems, engines, and fuel logistics networks. “This is what we call the non-drop-in avenue. It will take more time because it comes with a lot of complexity,” he said.

“You have to modify the fuel logistics, the aircraft engines, and even plants where the fuel is manufactured. We're evaluating whether the benefits are strong enough to justify introducing such a new fuel into the ecosystem, something that might come with next-generation airplanes rather than today’s fleet.”

While Airbus does not produce fuel itself, Manhes noted that the company’s experience in testing and certifying SAF-powered aircraft gives it a unique vantage point in understanding the challenges of scaling adoption. “It's expected that a good SAF policy will set the direction and provide certainty, because at the end of the day, it all comes down to business and the emergence of a new value chain.”

Manhes lauded India’s target of 5 per cent SAF blending by 2030, calling it “a great starting landmark”, but emphasised the need for longer-term visibility extending to 2035, 2040, and beyond. “Having a 2030 landmark is great,” he said, “but going beyond to 2035 and 2040 would be ideal. You need policy certainty to make investment decisions, whether you are an airline, an oil company, or a technology provider.”