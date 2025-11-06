High Costs Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Stems From Zero-Capex Jet Fuel, Says Airbus’s Julien Manhes, Seeks Policy Support
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Julien Manhes, the head of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) at Airbus, has lauded India's quick progress in establishing a sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem as “deeply impressive”. He noted, “It is moving really fast.”
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, while attending the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, he reiterated that “India's policy direction and engaging the right stakeholders will be important to scaling SAF adoption and establishing a viable green aviation industry.”
“India's ecosystem has rapidly gathered, provided recommendations and ideas, and shown an impressive amount of coordination,” Manhes said, thinking back to his trip to India three years ago, when conversations surrounding SAF were just beginning.
Manhes said there are two technology paths toward a 100 per cent SAF solution in aviation. “The first depends on how you make the fuel, how manufacturers develop technology to make the exact requisite composition that behaves like today's fuel,” he said. “We are working with a few policies and partners to reach that technical milestone, and it will be the first one to materialise.”
The second, more complex route, involves changing the fuel properties themselves, a process that would require modifications across aircraft systems, engines, and fuel logistics networks. “This is what we call the non-drop-in avenue. It will take more time because it comes with a lot of complexity,” he said.
“You have to modify the fuel logistics, the aircraft engines, and even plants where the fuel is manufactured. We're evaluating whether the benefits are strong enough to justify introducing such a new fuel into the ecosystem, something that might come with next-generation airplanes rather than today’s fleet.”
While Airbus does not produce fuel itself, Manhes noted that the company’s experience in testing and certifying SAF-powered aircraft gives it a unique vantage point in understanding the challenges of scaling adoption. “It's expected that a good SAF policy will set the direction and provide certainty, because at the end of the day, it all comes down to business and the emergence of a new value chain.”
Manhes lauded India’s target of 5 per cent SAF blending by 2030, calling it “a great starting landmark”, but emphasised the need for longer-term visibility extending to 2035, 2040, and beyond. “Having a 2030 landmark is great,” he said, “but going beyond to 2035 and 2040 would be ideal. You need policy certainty to make investment decisions, whether you are an airline, an oil company, or a technology provider.”
He pointed out that affordability remains the biggest barrier to SAF adoption, a concern echoed by many airlines and refiners. He noted that while conventional jet fuel benefits from decades of fully amortised infrastructure and zero fresh capital expenditure (capex), SAF production is still in its early stages and requires major upfront investment.
To stimulate demand, he proposed innovative approaches such as allowing corporate SAF purchases to qualify under CSR mandates. “When we travel for business and choose to buy SAF shares, it would be great if that qualified as CSR expenditure,” he said.
“No Silver Bullet, But India Can Move Faster”
Manhes emphasised that there is no single solution for SAF adoption, rather a combination of policy, financing, and industry coordination. “The reason SAF is more expensive is that conventional jet fuel has virtually zero capex. All the refineries are fully amortised,” he said. “We need to help the private sector make that investment and de-risk early projects through supportive mechanisms.”
He suggested that preferential loans, grants, and production-linked support could help make SAF production commercially viable. “What we’ve seen working in other parts of the world,” he noted, “are mechanisms that reduce both capex and operating expenses (opex) burdens for SAF producers.”
“Government policies can play a vital role in stabilizing feedstock prices and ensuring sufficient supply. Putting price boundaries or creating long-term supply contracts can help keep SAF competitive,” he said.
“There’s no silver bullet,” he said. “But by working together, policymakers, airlines, fuel producers, and technology providers, India can develop a SAF framework tailored to its needs and move faster than most countries.”
He concluded that India’s ability to integrate agricultural resources, industrial capabilities, and policy ambition could make it a leader in the global SAF transition.
“India has all the ingredients, strong policymaking, technological ambition, and collaboration across the value chain,” Manhes said. “It’s not just about reducing emissions; it’s about building a new sustainable economy for aviation.”
