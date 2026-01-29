ETV Bharat / business

Airbus Expects India's Commercial Fleet Size To Triple To 2,250 By 2035

Hyderabad: India's commercial aircraft fleet of over 100 seats will triple in size to 2,250 over the next decade, as the country grows to become the third-largest civil aviation market in the world by 2035, from the existing 850, a senior official of the aircraft maker Airbus said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said the first Indian originally made and assembled Airbus C-295, a twin-engine medium military transport aircraft, will be delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

Westermeier also said Airbus currently has a backlog of 1,250 aircraft from Indian carriers and hopes to deliver on an average 120-150 planes every year which translates into two per week. The fleet expansion is driven both by the Indian aviation market boom and the Indian airlines’ ambition to expand on international routes.

"And we are expecting a compound growth of (passenger traffic) around 8.9 per cent in the next 10 years. How do we see the infrastructure? How do we see the aviation system which will support this growth? We are expecting around 200 airports in 10 years, so another 50 airports more. We will see a tripling of the fleet. So we will have around 2,250 aircraft in service in 10 years," Westermeier said.

An additional positive factor associated with the growing fleet is creating more capacity for freight as the annual cargo capacity of Indian carriers will be bigger than 5,000 kilo tonne (five million tonne), which again is a tripling of what the country has today.