ETV Bharat / business

Air India Has Made Tangible Progress; Transformation Will Take Time: Singapore Airlines

Air India's mounting losses have forced Singapore Airlines into committing more capital to its partnership with the erstwhile Indian flag carrier.Etv Bharat ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air India has made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation, which will also take time, its key shareholder Singapore Airlines Group said on Wednesday as it reported a net profit of SGD 210 million in the September quarter, mainly due to a lower share of losses from the Indian airline and other associate companies.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group and Tata Sons are also working to unlock "great synergies" between Air India and Air India Express as well as strengthen structural cost efficiencies.

On Wednesday, SIA Group posted a net profit of 134 million Singapore Dollars (SGD) in the six months ended September 2026, nearly 44 per cent lower than SGD 239 million recorded in the year-ago period.

In the first half of the current fiscal year, SIA said the decline was largely attributable to the decline in operating profit and "partially offset by the lower share of losses from associated companies, mainly Air India (+ SGD 68 million), and lower tax expenses (+ SGD 70 million)".

SIA, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in loss-making Air India, sees the shareholding as a key pillar of its multi-hub strategy.

"The Group posted a second-quarter net profit of SGD 210 million, up SGD 158 million year-on-year. This was due to the stronger operating profit (+ SGD 65 million) and a lower share of losses from associated companies, mainly Air India (+ SGD 110 million)," it said in an earnings release.

SIA said Air India has made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation, including enhancements to customer experience and operational performance.

"SIA, and its partner, Tata Sons, recognise that a transformation of this scale will take time.