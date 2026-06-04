ETV Bharat / business

Air India, Riyadh Air Ink Initial Pact For Codeshare Partnership

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned Air India and newly launched Saudi Arabia's national carrier Riyadh Air have signed an initial agreement for a planned codeshare partnership and interline arrangement, among others, according to a statement.

The memorandum of understanding aims to establish the foundation for a partnership that will offer air travellers seamless connections between India, Saudi Arabia, and destinations beyond, leveraging the geographical advantages of their hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Riyadh, it said.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Air India and Riyadh Air intend to introduce interline and codeshare arrangements that will enable customers to travel seamlessly across each other's networks with the convenience of a single booking and smoother onward connections via their respective hubs, Riyadh Air said.

The partnership supports growing demand for travel linked to business, tourism, and family visits, reflecting the deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Saudi Arabia and India, it stated.