ETV Bharat / business

Air India Revises Fuel Surcharge On Tickets Amid Gulf Crisis

An Air India aircraft taxis on the runway during the maiden trial landing at Bhogapuram International Airport, in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, January 4, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air India group on Tuesday announced a phased expansion of fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, saying the move is "necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices" arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region.

The new fuel surcharges are being implemented in three phases, covering travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express.

In Phase 1 (for all new bookings made from 0001 hours India Standard Time on March 12, 2026), the revised fuel surcharge will be Rs 399 for domestic flights; Rs 399 for SAARC region; $10 for the West Asia/Middle East region; $60 for Southeast Asia region; and $90 for the Africa region.

Media statement by Air India group (ETV Bharat)

In phase 2, the revised fuel surcharge will be $125 for Europe; $200 for North America and $200 for Australia, said Air India.