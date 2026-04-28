ETV Bharat / business

Indian Airlines Seek ATF Price Relief; Say Airline Industry On Verge Of 'Stopping Operations'

Mumbai: Indian Airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have informed the government that the country's airline industry is under extreme stress and on the verge of "stopping operations", as they sought revision in ATF pricing and financial support.

The West Asia turmoil has pushed up oil prices, and airspace restrictions have increased airlines' operating costs, especially on long-haul routes. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40 per cent of a carrier's operational expenses.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has written to the civil aviation ministry, seeking steps to extend the same fuel pricing mechanism uniformly across both domestic and international operations as was done in the past with the establishment of the crack band.

With an unprecedented rise in jet fuel prices and exorbitant crack/differential between crude and ATF, the federation said the operation of airlines is being challenged in totality.

"In order to survive, sustain and continue operation, we request your urgent intervention for immediate and meaningful financial support to tide us over the current situation," it said in a letter on April 26.

Also, the airlines have sought temporary deferment of excise duty on ATF, which is at 11 per cent.