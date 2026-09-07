ETV Bharat / business

Air India's Incoming CEO Gebremariam Seeks Staff Support, Calls For Minimising Disruptions

New Delhi: Air India's incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam on Monday sought the support and cooperation of the airline’s staff and called for minimising disruptions.

In his first address to the employees, Gebremariam said Air India has a powerful heritage, a strong brand and enormous potential. "If we do the right things at the right time, the sky is the limit."

On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam as the CEO and MD after a comprehensive search, overseen by a dedicated board committee. He comes with nearly four decades of experience at Ethiopian Airlines Group, including as its CEO for over 11 years. Addressing the employees on Monday, he said that he is coming from the US and that "we will make Air India Great Again (MAGA)".