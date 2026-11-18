ETV Bharat / business

Air India Express appoints CFO Deepak Rajawat as CEO

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Air India Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deepak Rajawat as its Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. Rajawat is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Tata Group airline.

In a release, the airline said Rajawat has been appointed as the CEO with effect from December 1.

Currently, the airline operates around 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations with a fleet of 108 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.