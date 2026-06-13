ETV Bharat / business

Air India Delays Jet Deliveries: What Does It Mean for India's Aviation Growth Story?

The Tata Group-owned carrier, which placed a record order for 470 aircraft in 2023 and subsequently leased another 25 jets, is reportedly seeking to postpone deliveries as it grapples with mounting losses, operational disruptions and geopolitical challenges. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air India's reported move to defer deliveries of hundreds of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing has sparked fresh debate over whether India's airline sector can keep pace with the country's rapidly expanding airport infrastructure.

The Tata Group-owned carrier, which placed a record order for 470 aircraft in 2023 and subsequently leased another 25 jets, is reportedly seeking to postpone deliveries as it grapples with mounting losses, operational disruptions and geopolitical challenges. Sources have attributed the move to a combination of factors, including the Iran conflict, Pakistan's airspace restrictions, rising fuel costs and broader network constraints.

While neither Air India, Airbus nor Boeing has publicly disclosed details of the proposed deferrals, aviation experts say the development reflects a strategic reassessment rather than a retreat from growth ambitions.

Growth Plans Meet Operational Realities

Air India Growth Journey (ETV Bharat Graphics)

India has aggressively expanded its airport infrastructure over the last decade. The number of operational airports has increased from around 74 in 2014 to more than 160 today, with the government targeting 350-400 airports by 2047. Major projects such as Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport and several regional airports are expected to boost passenger handling capacity in the coming years.

However, experts caution that airport growth alone cannot guarantee aviation growth.

Aviation analyst Mark D Martin asserts that Air India's fleet expansion plans raise concerns because aircraft acquisition has moved faster than the development of supporting operational capabilities.

"The airline's expansion strategy raises serious concerns because it has placed a massive aircraft order without first building the infrastructure and operational capacity needed to support it," Martin said.

According to him, fleet growth must be backed by adequate manpower, maintenance capacity, route availability and operational planning.

"India's airport network is expanding rapidly, with facilities such as Noida International Airport set to become operational. However, airport growth must be matched by airline growth. If aircraft induction slows or airlines are unable to effectively deploy their fleets, there could be a gap between airport capacity and airline capacity," he said.

Martin also warned that India remains heavily dependent on two dominant carriers.

"The country is already heavily dependent on just two major carriers, and relying on such a limited number of airlines is not ideal for long-term aviation growth," he added.

Financial Burden Of Aircraft Ownership

Aircraft orders involve substantial long-term financial commitments. Airlines typically make deposits and pre-delivery payments years before an aircraft enters service, with the balance paid at delivery.

Aviation expert Ajay Jasra maintains airlines usually pay between 15% and 30% of an aircraft's value before delivery through deposits and pre-delivery payments (PDPs).

"Assuming these are firm orders, airlines typically pay around 15-30% of an aircraft's value prior to delivery through deposits and pre-delivery payments, with the remaining amount payable upon delivery," Jasra said.

He notes that delivery deferrals can help airlines preserve cash and reduce financing obligations during uncertain market conditions.

"In the event of delivery deferrals, airlines can postpone substantial capital outflows, preserve liquidity and lower financing costs, although a portion of the PDPs may continue to remain committed with the manufacturers," he explained.

Jasra believes geopolitical disruptions are increasing pressure on airline finances.

"Longer routings, higher fuel consumption, airspace restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty can materially affect profitability, especially on long-haul networks," he said.

Since Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and tensions escalated across West Asia, airlines have been forced to operate longer routes on several international sectors, increasing fuel burn and operating costs.

Air India has already reduced flights on some routes, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.