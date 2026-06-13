Air India Delays Jet Deliveries: What Does It Mean for India's Aviation Growth Story?
Experts believe ‘it is merely a pause in Air India's growth’; caution that expansion must be backed by infrastructure, demand and profitability, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India's reported move to defer deliveries of hundreds of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing has sparked fresh debate over whether India's airline sector can keep pace with the country's rapidly expanding airport infrastructure.
The Tata Group-owned carrier, which placed a record order for 470 aircraft in 2023 and subsequently leased another 25 jets, is reportedly seeking to postpone deliveries as it grapples with mounting losses, operational disruptions and geopolitical challenges. Sources have attributed the move to a combination of factors, including the Iran conflict, Pakistan's airspace restrictions, rising fuel costs and broader network constraints.
While neither Air India, Airbus nor Boeing has publicly disclosed details of the proposed deferrals, aviation experts say the development reflects a strategic reassessment rather than a retreat from growth ambitions.
Growth Plans Meet Operational Realities
India has aggressively expanded its airport infrastructure over the last decade. The number of operational airports has increased from around 74 in 2014 to more than 160 today, with the government targeting 350-400 airports by 2047. Major projects such as Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport and several regional airports are expected to boost passenger handling capacity in the coming years.
However, experts caution that airport growth alone cannot guarantee aviation growth.
Aviation analyst Mark D Martin asserts that Air India's fleet expansion plans raise concerns because aircraft acquisition has moved faster than the development of supporting operational capabilities.
"The airline's expansion strategy raises serious concerns because it has placed a massive aircraft order without first building the infrastructure and operational capacity needed to support it," Martin said.
According to him, fleet growth must be backed by adequate manpower, maintenance capacity, route availability and operational planning.
"India's airport network is expanding rapidly, with facilities such as Noida International Airport set to become operational. However, airport growth must be matched by airline growth. If aircraft induction slows or airlines are unable to effectively deploy their fleets, there could be a gap between airport capacity and airline capacity," he said.
Martin also warned that India remains heavily dependent on two dominant carriers.
"The country is already heavily dependent on just two major carriers, and relying on such a limited number of airlines is not ideal for long-term aviation growth," he added.
Financial Burden Of Aircraft Ownership
Aircraft orders involve substantial long-term financial commitments. Airlines typically make deposits and pre-delivery payments years before an aircraft enters service, with the balance paid at delivery.
Aviation expert Ajay Jasra maintains airlines usually pay between 15% and 30% of an aircraft's value before delivery through deposits and pre-delivery payments (PDPs).
"Assuming these are firm orders, airlines typically pay around 15-30% of an aircraft's value prior to delivery through deposits and pre-delivery payments, with the remaining amount payable upon delivery," Jasra said.
He notes that delivery deferrals can help airlines preserve cash and reduce financing obligations during uncertain market conditions.
"In the event of delivery deferrals, airlines can postpone substantial capital outflows, preserve liquidity and lower financing costs, although a portion of the PDPs may continue to remain committed with the manufacturers," he explained.
Jasra believes geopolitical disruptions are increasing pressure on airline finances.
"Longer routings, higher fuel consumption, airspace restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty can materially affect profitability, especially on long-haul networks," he said.
Since Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and tensions escalated across West Asia, airlines have been forced to operate longer routes on several international sectors, increasing fuel burn and operating costs.
Air India has already reduced flights on some routes, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.
Why Deferrals May Make Business Sense
Industry experts stress that postponing aircraft deliveries should not be interpreted as a cancellation of growth plans.
Sanjay Lazar, CEO of Avialaz Consultants, insists that aircraft acquisition is a long-term process and airlines continuously adjust fleet plans according to market conditions.
"Airlines begin planning for operations years before the metal enters the fleet because you can't create pilots, crew and infrastructure overnight," Lazar said.
He notes that financial exposure at the deferral stage is often limited because payments are spread across various milestones.
"Payments are made based on stages, from order placement to production slots and manufacturing. The financial implications are not large at this point for a mere deferral," he said.
According to Lazar, the move appears aimed at aligning growth with operational realities rather than signalling a strategic retreat.
"This is not a halt in Air India's growth; it is merely a pause. The owners want to see a leaner operation. It will not impact India's ambitions to become a global hub," he said.
Airlines Under Pressure Despite Airport Boom
The reported delivery deferrals come at a time when India's aviation sector is facing multiple headwinds.
Apart from geopolitical disruptions, airlines are also dealing with aircraft delivery delays from manufacturers, supply-chain bottlenecks affecting maintenance and spare parts availability, elevated fuel costs and heightened safety scrutiny following recent aviation incidents.
The challenge highlights a growing mismatch between infrastructure creation and airline economics.
While airports continue to be built at a rapid pace, airlines ultimately determine how much capacity reaches passengers.
Industry observers point out that airports do not generate traffic on their own. Aircraft, pilots, crew availability and financially healthy airlines are equally critical to sustaining growth.
Crisil estimates that alternate and new airports alone could add around 40 million passenger handling capacity in 2026. However, if airlines slow fleet induction due to financial or operational constraints, a portion of that capacity could remain underutilised in the near term.
A Duopoly Concern
The developments also renew concerns about concentration in India's aviation market.
According to industry estimates, IndiGo currently controls around 64% of the domestic market while the Air India Group, including Air India Express, accounts for approximately 26-27%. Together, the two carriers command nearly 90% of domestic passenger traffic.
Smaller airlines such as Akasa Air, SpiceJet and regional carriers account for only a small fraction of the market.
Experts say that if one of the two dominant airlines slows expansion, the impact could be felt across the broader aviation ecosystem, including airport utilisation, route connectivity and passenger growth.
Long-term Outlook Remains Intact
Despite near-term challenges, analysts believe India's long-term aviation story remains strong, driven by rising incomes, increasing air travel demand and continued government investment in infrastructure.
Jasra thinks a measured pace of fleet induction could ultimately strengthen Air India's financial position.
"A temporary slowdown in aircraft induction could create a short-term gap between airport capacity and airline capacity. However, infrastructure is built for long-term growth. For Air India, a measured induction strategy may slightly delay expansion plans but could ultimately support a more sustainable growth trajectory and stronger financial position," he said.
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