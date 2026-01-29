ETV Bharat / business

Air India Converts 15 Airbus A321neo Orders To Latest Generation A321XLR

An Air India aircraft image on display ahead of Wings India 2026 at Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Air India on Thursday announced the conversion of 15 of its current orders for Airbus A321neo aircraft to the advanced Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) variant. The conversion was announced on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

The conversion is part of Air India’s orders placed with Airbus in 2023, with an addition in 2024, comprising a total of 50 twin-aisle A350 and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft, a press release from Air India said.

Of the 300 single-aisle aircraft, the conversion to A321XLR applies to 15 of the 210 A321neo aircraft ordered, while the remaining 90 A320neo aircraft remain as originally structured. The deliveries of the 15 A321XLR are expected between 2029 and 2030, the release added.

The A321XLR, the latest variant in the evolution of the widely successful A320neo Family, offers a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometres) while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and superior onboard comfort for passengers.

This capability will enable Air India to open new non-stop international routes and optimise high-demand, medium-haul international services, while maintaining the flight economics of a single-aisle aircraft, the release said.