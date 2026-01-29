Air India Converts 15 Airbus A321neo Orders To Latest Generation A321XLR
The conversion is part of Air India’s orders placed with Airbus in 2023, comprising 50 twin-aisle A350 and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Air India on Thursday announced the conversion of 15 of its current orders for Airbus A321neo aircraft to the advanced Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) variant. The conversion was announced on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
The conversion is part of Air India’s orders placed with Airbus in 2023, with an addition in 2024, comprising a total of 50 twin-aisle A350 and 300 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft, a press release from Air India said.
Of the 300 single-aisle aircraft, the conversion to A321XLR applies to 15 of the 210 A321neo aircraft ordered, while the remaining 90 A320neo aircraft remain as originally structured. The deliveries of the 15 A321XLR are expected between 2029 and 2030, the release added.
The A321XLR, the latest variant in the evolution of the widely successful A320neo Family, offers a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (8,700 kilometres) while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and superior onboard comfort for passengers.
This capability will enable Air India to open new non-stop international routes and optimise high-demand, medium-haul international services, while maintaining the flight economics of a single-aisle aircraft, the release said.
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said: "The strategic conversion of a portion of our single-aisle Airbus aircraft orders to the A321XLR is in line with our effort to position Air India for the future."
"Air India’s decision to select the A321XLR is a significant endorsement of this game-changing aircraft," said Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice President of Commercial Aircraft Sales.
The A321XLR is proving to be a revenue generator by boosting frequencies, managing seasonality, and optimising capacity on medium-haul routes, the Airbus official added. Air India and Airbus are long-standing partners. The two companies have a 50:50 joint venture that set up an advanced pilot training centre, inaugurated in September 2025 at the Air India Training Academy in Gurugram, Haryana.
The state-of-the-art facility, equipped with 10 Full Flight Simulators (FFS), will train more than 5,000 new pilots over the next decade to support the exponential growth of commercial aviation in India.
Currently, Air India has outstanding deliveries of 542 new aircraft (including 344 with Airbus) out of its total firm orders for 600 aircraft, the release added. Begumpet Airport is hosting Wings India 2026, Asia’s largest biennial civil aviation event, running until January 31.
