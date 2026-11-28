ETV Bharat / business

Air India Board Determined to See Transformation Through Despite Rs 22,000-Cr Loss: Director Sanjiv Mehta

Mumbai: Air India’s board is determined to see through the airline's ongoing transformation despite a Rs 22,000-crore loss driven largely by external shocks, including Pakistan airspace closure and surging fuel prices, Independent Director Sanjiv Mehta said on Saturday.

Addressing the 122nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of the Air India founder, JRD Tata, organised by JRD Tata Memorial Trust here, Mehta also said that new Air India Chief Tewolde Gebremariam has a sharp eye for cost-efficiency and commercial execution and a practical hands-on approach to strengthening how the organisation runs.

"In recent times, much of the public conversation in the country has focused on the financial results of the year ended March 2026, in which the airline incurred a loss of over Rs 22,000 crore. When a headline figure of that magnitude appears, it invites scrutiny. Under the board, we welcome candid scrutiny," Mehta said.

At the same time, it is vital to look at the extraordinary exceptions that shaped the year, he said, and identified three major external shocks, including the AI 171 crash, the closure of Pakistan airspace, and a surge in aviation fuel prices due to the Iran-US war.

"The closure of Pakistan airspace to Indian carriers, a severe geopolitical disruption that lengthens flight times, adds fuel burn, and operational complexity on key routes, and importantly, does not burden our Western competitors in the same way," he said.

The unprecedented surge in oil prices following the Iran war injected fuel costs at a moment when Air India was already absorbing heavy transformation and operating expenses, Mehta stated.

"Those were not ordinary business fluctuations. They were compounding external shocks colliding with a massive multi-year refill. Yet, as a board, we do not use external headwinds as an excuse to slow down. On the contrary, they are hardened by resolve. The board is completely determined to see this turnaround through," he added.

Stating that Air India's transformation rests on three pillars' mindset, distinctive capabilities and high-performance organisation, Mehta said, "A healthy mindset needs distinctive capabilities. And this translates into assets, product craft and institutional modes that set you apart in the long run."