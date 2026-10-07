ETV Bharat / business

Air India And Singapore Airlines Expand Commercial Partnership With 126 Weekly Flights

Hyderabad: Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday announced the launch of the first phase of initiatives under their Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement, which was signed in January 2026.

"Customers will therefore have access to additional flight options and a more seamless booking experience, giving them greater flexibility and convenience when planning their journeys," Air India said.

Currently, an eligible Air India-operated codeshare flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa. This requirement will be removed from 15 October 2026, allowing customers to book eligible flights between India and Singapore operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other carrier’s website, mobile application, and appointed travel agencies, it said.

This covers 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, Air India said in a statement.

The two airlines said they will deepen their commercial cooperation by offering customers a wider range of itinerary and flight options through their respective booking channels from 15 October 2026.

In April 2026, Air India and SIA enhanced reciprocal mileage accrual benefits for their members by expanding the eligible booking classes and revising earn rates across all cabin classes.

Air India and SIA, the statement said, are also working on further customer-focused initiatives, including improved schedule connectivity to reduce layovers and waiting times, enhanced offerings for corporate customers, and additional measures to streamline the travel experience.

Nipun Agarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said the strategic partnerships will play a "key role" in Air India's "evolution into a leading, world-class" global airline.

"The next phase of our cooperation with Singapore Airlines reflects a shared commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything we do. By building on the strengths of our two airlines, we aim to bring greater consistency to the travel experience of our common customers between India and Singapore, while delivering greater choice, convenience and value. As demand for travel between our countries continues to grow, this partnership positions us to serve that opportunity even better," he said.

Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer, Singapore Airlines, said the first phase of the strategic commercial partnership with Air India "is an important step towards delivering greater benefits and a more seamless experience for our customers."

"Demand for travel between Singapore and India remains strong, and this partnership will give customers greater choice and convenience, as well as enhanced reciprocal benefits for our frequent flyer members. Customers can look forward to more initiatives that give them more options and strengthen connectivity between the two countries," Hsin said.

Air India and SIA have a comprehensive codeshare agreement covering 77 destinations across 27 countries and territories. Through their respective hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore, the two airlines provide customers with access to an extensive network of destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and beyond.