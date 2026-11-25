ETV Bharat / business

Air India Aims Rs 6,000 Cr Cost Savings; Plans Freighter Business, Tour Packages: CEO

Mumbai: Air India Group is targeting Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings, with significant progress in cutting expenses and improving revenues, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said on Wednesday and indicated plans to enter the dedicated freighter business to tap cargo market opportunities.

Spelling out the broad contours for the revival of the loss-making Air India and achieving operational synergies with Air India Express, Gebremariam, who took charge as the CEO and MD in October, told the staff that there is a long way to go in reaching profitability, but steps taken so far are very encouraging.

During a town hall with the employees of Air India and Air India Express that went on for nearly two hours, Gebremariam said that over the last three months, the airline has recorded significant improvements in operational performance.

According to him, Air India Group is aiming for Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings and has already identified Rs 3,500 crore worth of potential cost-saving areas. Already, around Rs 1,500 crore of cost savings have been achieved.

In October, Air India set up a multidisciplinary team to identify cost-saving opportunities, with the new CEO urging the staff to embed a mindset of frugality and accountability in all their work.

To ensure operational synergies and save costs, Gebremariam said Air India and Air India Express would increasingly operate as one airline group while continuing to function independently under separate Air Operator Certificates (AOCs).

Customer-facing, operational and regulatory functions will remain separate while enabling functions such as finance, human resources, information technology and centres of excellence will increasingly be managed at a group level to unlock synergies, improve efficiency and strengthen capabilities, he said.

Air India will continue to focus on full-service operations while Air India Express will focus on the low-cost carrier market. In a significant move, Air India Group will look at entering the dedicated freighter business to tap cargo market opportunities.

Among other initiatives to boost revenues, Gebremariam said there are plans to set up in-house tour operations wherein package tour offerings will be sold. The airline will work with the tourism ministry in this regard.