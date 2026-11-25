Air India Aims Rs 6,000 Cr Cost Savings; Plans Freighter Business, Tour Packages: CEO
Gebremariam said Air India and Air India Express would increasingly operate as one airline group while continuing to function independently under separate Air Operator Certificates
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Air India Group is targeting Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings, with significant progress in cutting expenses and improving revenues, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said on Wednesday and indicated plans to enter the dedicated freighter business to tap cargo market opportunities.
Spelling out the broad contours for the revival of the loss-making Air India and achieving operational synergies with Air India Express, Gebremariam, who took charge as the CEO and MD in October, told the staff that there is a long way to go in reaching profitability, but steps taken so far are very encouraging.
During a town hall with the employees of Air India and Air India Express that went on for nearly two hours, Gebremariam said that over the last three months, the airline has recorded significant improvements in operational performance.
According to him, Air India Group is aiming for Rs 6,000 crore in cost savings and has already identified Rs 3,500 crore worth of potential cost-saving areas. Already, around Rs 1,500 crore of cost savings have been achieved.
In October, Air India set up a multidisciplinary team to identify cost-saving opportunities, with the new CEO urging the staff to embed a mindset of frugality and accountability in all their work.
To ensure operational synergies and save costs, Gebremariam said Air India and Air India Express would increasingly operate as one airline group while continuing to function independently under separate Air Operator Certificates (AOCs).
Customer-facing, operational and regulatory functions will remain separate while enabling functions such as finance, human resources, information technology and centres of excellence will increasingly be managed at a group level to unlock synergies, improve efficiency and strengthen capabilities, he said.
Air India will continue to focus on full-service operations while Air India Express will focus on the low-cost carrier market. In a significant move, Air India Group will look at entering the dedicated freighter business to tap cargo market opportunities.
Among other initiatives to boost revenues, Gebremariam said there are plans to set up in-house tour operations wherein package tour offerings will be sold. The airline will work with the tourism ministry in this regard.
This could become a huge business unit because India has a lot to offer as a tourist destination and at the same time, middle-class Indians are travelling all over the world. Such operations will not only support the air travel business but also generate revenue on the ground through tour packages, the Air India CEO said.
Also, two new group roles are set to be created -- Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy.
The Chief of Training Academy will consolidate the Group's training capabilities under a unified leadership structure, bringing together its flying academy, flight training organisations and technical training capabilities.
Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat will become part of the Air India management team. Amid the continuing airspace curbs, Air India is partially rejigging its network to improve efficiency and minimise disruption.
As part of the strategy, more west-bound connecting traffic is being routed through Mumbai, which is less affected by airspace closures, while Delhi will increasingly support east-bound connecting flows.
The airline is also evaluating longer-term opportunities to strengthen multiple hubs across India, including in the South, Gebremariam said.
"We can't control the external environment. What we can do is build an airline that is resilient in all conditions, can withstand challenges and continue to succeed. We need to make ourselves stronger every day," he told the staff.
Faced with multiple headwinds, including surging fuel prices and Pakistan airspace closure impacting long-haul operations, Tata Group-owned Air India saw its loss widen to more than Rs 22,000 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal.