ETV Bharat / business

Air France-KLM To Explore SAF Production Partnerships In India, Increase Weekly Flights To 54

New Delhi: French–Dutch multinational airline holding company Air France-KLM is exploring partnerships with Indian companies to develop sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and strengthen its decarbonisation efforts, even as it prepares to expand its flight operations in the country from 42 to 54 weekly services during the upcoming winter schedule.

The airline group is also considering long-term fuel procurement agreements with Indian producers and corporate customers to help accelerate SAF production and establish a sustainable supply chain.

Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Stefan Gumuseli, Air France-KLM General Manager for India and the Middle East, said the group would increase its weekly frequencies from the current 42 to 54 during its winter schedule, which runs from the last Sunday of October to the final Saturday of March.

Air France and KLM will operate 27 flights each, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with their respective hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.

The expansion comes as the airline group reported double-digit revenue growth in its Business and Premium Cabin segments, during the first half of the year, reflecting sustained demand for international travel from India.

India A Potential SAF Sourcing Hub

Highlighting India's potential in the global SAF market, Zita Schellekens, KLM's Senior Vice President for Impact and Innovation, said the company was actively exploring opportunities to establish production alliances in the country.

While the group is evaluating potential investments alongside other partners, Schellekens clarified that direct investments in production facilities are not its primary approach. Instead, the airline sees long-term offtake agreements as a more effective way to support producers and encourage investment in new facilities.

She cited KLM's 15-year offtake agreement with a Dutch SAF producer, SkyNRG, valued at approximately € 3 billion, as an example of how guaranteed demand can support the development of production infrastructure. However, she noted that the airlines cannot commit to an unlimited number of such agreements, because of the long-term financial obligations involved.

The company is, therefore, exploring an alliance involving Indian corporate customers, fuel producers and other stakeholders to secure long-term demand and potentially source SAF locally.

Schellekens said the airline had already held discussions with customers in India to examine possibilities for collaborative procurement arrangements. She added that India could emerge as a significant sourcing destination for SAF, provided local production meets the airline's sustainability standards, pricing requirements and certification criteria.

Cost Remains A Major Challenge

The high cost of SAF continues to be a key obstacle to its wider adoption. According to Schellekens, SAF currently costs approximately 2-4 times more than conventional kerosene, making large-scale adoption difficult for airlines without supportive policy frameworks and financial incentives.

She explained that SAF prices vary, depending on the location of procurement, availability of subsidies, market conditions and the nature of supply agreements. Government incentives have played an important role in improving the economics of SAF production in markets such as the United States and Europe.

Schellekens emphasised that expanding production capacity and generating stronger demand from airlines and corporate customers would be essential to bringing down costs.

SAF Adoption To Accelerate Globally

Schellekens said the global SAF market was expected to expand as more countries introduced blending mandates and policy measures to encourage adoption. She pointed to developments in Singapore, South Korea and India, alongside regulatory changes in Europe, as signs of growing international momentum.

Air France-KLM has an ambition to achieve up to 10 per cent SAF usage by 2030. Meanwhile, European blending requirements are scheduled to increase from 6 per cent in 2030 to 20 per cent in 2035, creating additional demand for sustainable aviation fuel.