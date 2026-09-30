Air France-KLM To Explore SAF Production Partnerships In India, Increase Weekly Flights To 54
The airline major eyes local SAF sourcing to advance decarbonisation and meet rising travel demand, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
New Delhi: French–Dutch multinational airline holding company Air France-KLM is exploring partnerships with Indian companies to develop sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and strengthen its decarbonisation efforts, even as it prepares to expand its flight operations in the country from 42 to 54 weekly services during the upcoming winter schedule.
The airline group is also considering long-term fuel procurement agreements with Indian producers and corporate customers to help accelerate SAF production and establish a sustainable supply chain.
Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Stefan Gumuseli, Air France-KLM General Manager for India and the Middle East, said the group would increase its weekly frequencies from the current 42 to 54 during its winter schedule, which runs from the last Sunday of October to the final Saturday of March.
Air France and KLM will operate 27 flights each, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with their respective hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.
The expansion comes as the airline group reported double-digit revenue growth in its Business and Premium Cabin segments, during the first half of the year, reflecting sustained demand for international travel from India.
India A Potential SAF Sourcing Hub
Highlighting India's potential in the global SAF market, Zita Schellekens, KLM's Senior Vice President for Impact and Innovation, said the company was actively exploring opportunities to establish production alliances in the country.
While the group is evaluating potential investments alongside other partners, Schellekens clarified that direct investments in production facilities are not its primary approach. Instead, the airline sees long-term offtake agreements as a more effective way to support producers and encourage investment in new facilities.
She cited KLM's 15-year offtake agreement with a Dutch SAF producer, SkyNRG, valued at approximately € 3 billion, as an example of how guaranteed demand can support the development of production infrastructure. However, she noted that the airlines cannot commit to an unlimited number of such agreements, because of the long-term financial obligations involved.
The company is, therefore, exploring an alliance involving Indian corporate customers, fuel producers and other stakeholders to secure long-term demand and potentially source SAF locally.
Schellekens said the airline had already held discussions with customers in India to examine possibilities for collaborative procurement arrangements. She added that India could emerge as a significant sourcing destination for SAF, provided local production meets the airline's sustainability standards, pricing requirements and certification criteria.
Cost Remains A Major Challenge
The high cost of SAF continues to be a key obstacle to its wider adoption. According to Schellekens, SAF currently costs approximately 2-4 times more than conventional kerosene, making large-scale adoption difficult for airlines without supportive policy frameworks and financial incentives.
She explained that SAF prices vary, depending on the location of procurement, availability of subsidies, market conditions and the nature of supply agreements. Government incentives have played an important role in improving the economics of SAF production in markets such as the United States and Europe.
Schellekens emphasised that expanding production capacity and generating stronger demand from airlines and corporate customers would be essential to bringing down costs.
SAF Adoption To Accelerate Globally
Schellekens said the global SAF market was expected to expand as more countries introduced blending mandates and policy measures to encourage adoption. She pointed to developments in Singapore, South Korea and India, alongside regulatory changes in Europe, as signs of growing international momentum.
Air France-KLM has an ambition to achieve up to 10 per cent SAF usage by 2030. Meanwhile, European blending requirements are scheduled to increase from 6 per cent in 2030 to 20 per cent in 2035, creating additional demand for sustainable aviation fuel.
She also highlighted the importance of SAF for long-haul aviation, where alternative propulsion technologies such as hydrogen and electric aircraft are unlikely to become commercially viable at scale in the near future.
While new technologies could contribute to decarbonising short-haul operations between 2035 and 2040, SAF is expected to remain essential for long-distance flights and the aviation industry's broader Net Zero ambitions for 2050.
India Records 52% Readiness Score For SAF Transition
India's potential in the sector was also highlighted in a study released on Tuesday by Boeing and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), which assigned the country an overall readiness score of 52 per cent for its transition towards SAF adoption. India has established progressive blending targets of 1 per cent by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030.
According to the study, under a 5 per cent blending scenario in 2030, SAF demand across domestic and international aviation is projected to reach approximately 720 million litres, or around 0.6 million tonnes annually. This compares with an estimated domestic production potential of 14-33 million tonnes per year, indicating significant scope for India to develop its SAF manufacturing ecosystem and potentially serve international markets.
Schellekens said the airline's procurement decisions would depend on strict sustainability requirements, including certification under the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) and International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) frameworks.
The group prioritises fuels that deliver substantial lifecycle emissions reductions without competing with food production or relying on unsustainable feedstocks.
Used Cooking Oil & Synthetic Fuels Among Key Pathways
Discussing future production technologies, Schellekens identified Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), primarily produced using used cooking oil, as the dominant SAF pathway currently available.
However, she cautioned that the availability of used cooking oil would eventually limit further production growth, potentially requiring the industry to scale up alternative technologies around 2032-2035.
Synthetic aviation fuel, or e-SAF, produced using renewable electricity, hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide, is among the pathways being explored for the longer term. Although demonstration projects are underway in several countries, the technology has yet to achieve the scale required for widespread commercial production.
The airline is also examining the potential use of alternative waste-based feedstocks to expand production without increasing pressure on agricultural resources.
Mumbai Operations To Remain Consolidated
Separately, Air France-KLM indicated that it intends to maintain its operations at Mumbai's existing airport rather than split services between the current facility and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The management said splitting operations would create logistical challenges, including the need for additional ground teams, staff training and coordination with ground-handling partners. The airline also considers its existing airport's proximity to the city an operational advantage.
However, the group clarified that it would relocate its operations if airport renovation work or capacity restrictions made continued operations at the existing facility unfeasible.
The airline's expansion plans also include increasing weekly frequencies from 14 to 20 each in Delhi and Mumbai, while Bengaluru services are set to rise from three to five weekly flights. The additional capacity will be supported by new aircraft deliveries and the seasonal redistribution of aircraft from routes experiencing lower winter demand.
The group said its existing aircraft serving India already offer its latest onboard product, while newer aircraft are expected to deliver further improvements in fuel efficiency, carbon emissions and noise reduction.
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