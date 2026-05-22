ETV Bharat / business

AIIB Announces USD 10 Billion Fund Facility To Support Countries Hit By West Asia conflict

The logo of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarters in Beijing ( AFP )

Beijing: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in which India is the second-largest shareholder after China, has launched a USD 10-billion fund facility to provide support to member countries affected by the conflict in West Asia.

The Beijing-headquartered bank announced on Thursday that the Energy, Food Security and Economic Resilience Facility is open to its member countries whose development may have been affected by the conflict that has triggered energy shortages in large parts of the world.

Supplementing AIIB’s regular financing instruments, the facility offers a time-bound financing envelope of up to USD 10 billion over two years, which provides "exceptional financing support to its members and clients in addressing their acute needs for energy security, food security and economic resilience," AIIB said in a statement.

The AIIB, which began functioning in 2016, has more than 100 approved members worldwide, which include China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Australia, Israel, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

It is capitalised at USD 100 billion and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies. According to the bank's official records, China is its largest shareholder with 26.54 per cent voting shares, followed by India (7.58 per cent), Russia (5.9 per cent) and Germany (4.1 per cent).

The financing facility will be provided in the form of fast-disbursing budgetary support, financing of critical expenditures and imports, and liquidity support to affected members and clients.

Through these instruments, the facility may support the members' response programmes and economic resilience to address the fallout of the current conflict, as well as to support critical expenditures and imports, it said.

It may also offer liquidity financing to infrastructure companies or financial intermediaries to cover short-term working capital, refinancing and business continuity needs of companies as impacted by the conflict, it said.