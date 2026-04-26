ETV Bharat / business

AIESL Eyes More International Business, Enhanced Servicing Capabilities At Its Nagpur MRO Facility

New Delhi: Bullish on the business opportunities, state-owned AIESL is keen to serve more international airlines as well as expand the capabilities at its facility in Nagpur. Also, the work has been initiated to seek approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to carry out base maintenance for Airbus aircraft at the facility.

Last month, an Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft returned to service after being on the ground for over six years. And the engineering personnel at the facility played a key role in the revival of the wide-body plane.

AIESL, once part of Air India pre-privatisation and now under government ownership, is a major MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services provider. An AIESL official said the company there has generally been positive customer feedback for aircraft coming out of its Nagpur facility.

"This is our premium facility. We are trying to have more international business here," the official told PTI.

So far, the Nagpur facility has carried out more than 240 checks on wide-body Boeing 777 planes as well as narrow-body Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.