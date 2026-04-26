AIESL Eyes More International Business, Enhanced Servicing Capabilities At Its Nagpur MRO Facility
AIESL seeks approval from EASA to carry out base maintenance for Airbus aircraft.
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Bullish on the business opportunities, state-owned AIESL is keen to serve more international airlines as well as expand the capabilities at its facility in Nagpur. Also, the work has been initiated to seek approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to carry out base maintenance for Airbus aircraft at the facility.
Last month, an Air India Boeing 777-300ER aircraft returned to service after being on the ground for over six years. And the engineering personnel at the facility played a key role in the revival of the wide-body plane.
AIESL, once part of Air India pre-privatisation and now under government ownership, is a major MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services provider. An AIESL official said the company there has generally been positive customer feedback for aircraft coming out of its Nagpur facility.
"This is our premium facility. We are trying to have more international business here," the official told PTI.
So far, the Nagpur facility has carried out more than 240 checks on wide-body Boeing 777 planes as well as narrow-body Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Apart from more business, AIESL is exploring the possibility of having the capability of P2F (passenger to freighter) conversion for Boeing 777 planes at the facility, the official said. In recent times, a key achievement for the facility is the revival of VT-ALL, which saw the installation of more than 3,000 new key components and the completion of over 4,000 maintenance tasks.
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was grounded in February 2020 due to multiple unserviceable systems and ageing components, entered the Nagpur facility in May 2025 for the intensive, nose-to-tail restoration programme, according to Air India.
"Each part replacement, system restoration, and structural repair underwent stringent testing, documentation, and regulatory oversight by DGCA, with technical guidance from Boeing. Skilled engineering teams worked nearly around the clock to bring the aircraft back to life," Air India said in a release on March 17.
On the learnings from retrofitting of VT-ALL, the AIESL official said, be it in terms of aircraft inspection, material and testing, it was ensured that processes were strictly complied with.
The Nagpur facility has two wide-body hangars as well as an engine run-up bay, aircraft wash provision and large engine test cell, among others. The jet engine shop construction work at the facility is stuck due to various reasons.
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