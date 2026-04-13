ETV Bharat / business

AI Without Safeguards Can Amplify Existing Weaknesses In Financial Sector: RBI DG

Mumbai: Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) without safeguards can amplify existing weaknesses and create new problems in the financial sector, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has said.

Delivering the CUB Shri V Narayanan Memorial Lecture at the SASTRA University, Thanjavur, he said artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape how financial institutions serve customers, process documents, assess credit, monitor risks, and strengthen oversight.

"The speed of that change is remarkable. The real question before us is not whether finance will become more intelligent but whether it will remain fair, accountable, inclusive, and humane," he said in the lecture delivered on Saturday.

AI-enabled systems can make customer interaction simpler, more intuitive, and responsive. It can also help improve credit delivery, he said.

"Used responsibly, AI can supplement traditional methods by drawing insights from a wider set of patterns in transaction behaviour, repayment flows and business activity.

"This can help identify viable borrowers who might otherwise remain excluded. For a country committed to inclusive growth, this is a significant opportunity," Swaminathan said.