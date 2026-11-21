ETV Bharat / business

AI To Lead Investment Strategy In 2027; Energy & Borrowing Costs Shape Macro Outlook: Barclays

New Delhi: Investors should continue to overweight the artificial intelligence (AI) theme going into next year, according to Barclays Private Bank’s Outlook 2027 report. The report noted that while AI infrastructure build-out continues, higher debt funding costs and compute capacity constraints start to weigh on project economics and supply chain expectations.

"Going into next year, we believe investors should continue to overweight the AI theme. However, dissonances have started to emerge," the report stated.

The report pointed out that 2027 marks the year when AI starts to visibly impact adopters' income statements, though gains remain marginal in most cases. "What we fear is that demand for compute outruns the capacity to deliver it, forcing investors to reconsider when this new technology will reach scale," the report said.

On the macroeconomic front, the report highlighted that investors navigate a complex geopolitical landscape and a challenging fiscal backdrop. It emphasized that ten-year government bond yields for the US, UK, and Japan stand at their highest levels in two decades, pushing the price of money to multi-decade highs.

"To get 2027 right on the macro front, investors need to call two things: the price of energy and the price of money," the report stated.

The report explained that energy prices largely decide central bank actions, which alongside heavy government borrowing dictate borrowing costs for consumers, corporates, and governments. With excessive government debt unresolved and inflation running hot, the bank remains cautious on government bonds and expects further turbulence in 2027.