AI, Pichwai, Handlooms And Sustainable Crafts: Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav Celebrates India's Business Spirit
The four-day expo brings together homegrown enterprises, traditional artisans and technology innovators, highlighting India’s domestic trade and global business potential | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav is being held at Bharat Mandapam here. The India Trade Promotion Organisation and the Confederation of All India Traders jointly organise the four-day exhibition.
The exhibition, which began on August 12, is being held under the theme 'Made in India, Made for India, Made for the World,' highlighting national self-reliance, the growth of domestic trade and the global potential of Indian businesses.
The exhibition offered visitors a glimpse into the stories behind the products and the people creating them.
Every Stall Tells a Story
Chal Charkha Creating Employment For Women In Tihar Jail: For Chal Charkha, traditional craftsmanship is not only about preserving India's heritage but also about creating opportunities for women.
The women-run institution has 15 centres, focusing on handloom work and employment opportunities for women. It also promotes eco-friendly products, including pots and glass items made from mud and cow dung, while providing training in skills like weaving, spinning and making clothes using a charkha.
One of its centres operates in Tihar Jail, where female prisoners are trained and provided employment opportunities through handloom work.
A member of the institution told ETV Bharat that the initiative allows women prisoners to engage in creative activities and helps them overcome negative thoughts. She said that through weaving and handicraft work, the women are also able to earn money, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts.
She described the exhibition as an important platform for the organisation to connect with potential business partners. "Our focus is to make India Bharat. We should remember our ancestral artworks and bring them into our lives," she said.
AI Makes Choosing An Outfit Easier: Technology was another prominent feature at the exhibition. Aditya, founder of Magic Touch, showcased an AI-powered virtual try-on mirror designed to make it easier for customers to select clothes.
According to Aditya, customers can stand in front of the mirror, which scans them. They can then select an outfit they want to try, following which the system generates an image showing the customer wearing the selected dress.
Aditya said businesses cannot ignore artificial intelligence in the current era. "India is moving towards a digital economy, and we are working to adapt our business to this change. It helps both customers and us experience new things," he said.
The technology reflects how traditional retail businesses are experimenting with digital tools to improve the customer experience.
Breaking Communication Barriers Through AI: For Aishwarya, developer of the Space Felt app, technology is also a tool for inclusion. She said the app is designed to help people with hearing and visual impairments communicate more easily. The application works through a QR code and provides tools that support communication using sign language.
Aishwarya pointed out that sign language is not understood by everyone, creating communication difficulties for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. She said the app aims to address this gap by making sign-language communication more accessible.
The platform also provides audio libraries for visually impaired users.
"Bharat Mandapam is a platform for every person to present their talent despite their physical challenges," she said, adding that the app aims to support both visually impaired and hearing-impaired users.
Keeping Pichwai Art Alive: While technology represented the future, traditional Indian art forms remained at the heart of several stalls. Tanishka Khandelwal, creative head and Pichwai artist, works with Pichwai paintings and showcases four Indian art forms through her brand: Tanjore, Pichwai, miniature and Yantra art.
Based in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, she said the collection displayed at the exhibition focuses on artworks rooted in centuries-old devotional traditions. She explained that Tanjore artworks, including highly detailed pieces, offer an immersive visual experience, while miniature paintings require immense precision and skill.
According to Tanishka, the intricate brushwork in these artworks allows viewers to connect with detailed visual stories while experiencing the depth of India's traditional artistic heritage.
For artists like her, exhibitions such as Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav provide an opportunity to introduce traditional art to a wider audience while connecting it with contemporary markets.
Handmade Products Promote Sustainability: Indu, founder of I Craft, said her brand focuses on handmade products that reflect India’s cultural values while offering an alternative to disposable items.
She gave the example of envelopes commonly used during weddings. Instead of giving a single-use envelope, she suggested using a reusable clutch that can be both affordable and environmentally friendly.
She said exhibitions like Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav help create awareness about handmade products and encourage consumers to consider more sustainable choices.
The event has also provided exhibitors with an opportunity to receive feedback from other businesses and understand the challenges they face while developing their products and expanding their businesses.
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