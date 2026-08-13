ETV Bharat / business

AI, Pichwai, Handlooms And Sustainable Crafts: Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav Celebrates India's Business Spirit

New Delhi: Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav is being held at Bharat Mandapam here. The India Trade Promotion Organisation and the Confederation of All India Traders jointly organise the four-day exhibition.

The exhibition, which began on August 12, is being held under the theme 'Made in India, Made for India, Made for the World,' highlighting national self-reliance, the growth of domestic trade and the global potential of Indian businesses.

The exhibition offered visitors a glimpse into the stories behind the products and the people creating them.

Every Stall Tells a Story

Chal Charkha Creating Employment For Women In Tihar Jail: For Chal Charkha, traditional craftsmanship is not only about preserving India's heritage but also about creating opportunities for women.

The women-run institution has 15 centres, focusing on handloom work and employment opportunities for women. It also promotes eco-friendly products, including pots and glass items made from mud and cow dung, while providing training in skills like weaving, spinning and making clothes using a charkha.

AI-powered virtual try-on mirror designed to make it easier for customers to select clothes. (ETV Bharat)

One of its centres operates in Tihar Jail, where female prisoners are trained and provided employment opportunities through handloom work.

A member of the institution told ETV Bharat that the initiative allows women prisoners to engage in creative activities and helps them overcome negative thoughts. She said that through weaving and handicraft work, the women are also able to earn money, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts.

She described the exhibition as an important platform for the organisation to connect with potential business partners. "Our focus is to make India Bharat. We should remember our ancestral artworks and bring them into our lives," she said.

AI Makes Choosing An Outfit Easier: Technology was another prominent feature at the exhibition. Aditya, founder of Magic Touch, showcased an AI-powered virtual try-on mirror designed to make it easier for customers to select clothes.

According to Aditya, customers can stand in front of the mirror, which scans them. They can then select an outfit they want to try, following which the system generates an image showing the customer wearing the selected dress.

Aditya said businesses cannot ignore artificial intelligence in the current era. "India is moving towards a digital economy, and we are working to adapt our business to this change. It helps both customers and us experience new things," he said.