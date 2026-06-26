ETV Bharat / business

AI May Wind Back Flight Cuts If Moderating Fuel Price Trend Continues: CEO

FILE - Tata Group-owned Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson has resigned from the position, according to a source. Wilson is seen speaking during an interactive session at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Monday, March 20, 2023. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Friday said the airline might be able to wind back some of the network reductions, provided the trend of easing of airspace curbs and moderating fuel prices continues due to the abating West Asia conflict.

Last month, the Tata Group-owned airline announced a 27 per cent reduction in international flights amid airspace curbs, as well as costlier jet fuel, which has pushed operational costs higher for overseas sectors.

Besides, the loss-making carrier has temporarily cut 22 per cent of its domestic flights as the loss-making airline grapples with the impact of the high fuel prices.

"...the Middle East conflict has abated and, though there's no guarantee it won't re-escalate, the more stable environment has allowed more airspace to become available and fuel prices to significantly moderate.

"Should this trend continue, we may be able to wind back some of the schedule reductions we'd taken in recent months - and I'm sure you all join me in hoping for this sooner than later," Wilson said in a message to the staff.