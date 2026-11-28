ETV Bharat / business

AI May Shrink Traditional IT Maintenance, Call Centre Markets, Impact Hiring: Nasscom

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) could shrink traditional markets for software maintenance, infrastructure services and call centre operations, while opening new growth opportunities for Indian technology companies by lowering software development costs and expanding access to smaller businesses, according to a research report by IT industry body Nasscom.

The report, titled "AI will reshape, not replace, IT services and BPM businesses in India", noted that AI-led automation is putting pressure on existing revenue streams while making previously expensive technology projects commercially viable.

"Where AI has primarily automated existing tasks, revenue pools are facing compression; where lower costs have unlocked new use cases or AI has generated additional enterprise requirements, the addressable opportunity is expanding," the report said.

In application maintenance, AI is increasingly automating routine code analysis and testing, affecting entry-level roles and reducing the scope of the traditional market. Similarly, automation of routine infrastructure management tasks is reducing the need for human intervention, while new opportunities are emerging in customised AI infrastructure and monitoring services.

In the business process management (BPM) industry, conversational AI and automated customer support systems are putting structural pressure on conventional call centre operations.

"Contact centre operations are facing structural pressure as AI-enabled self-service and automation reduce the need for human handling of routine interactions," the report said.

However, Nasscom noted that falling software development costs could expand demand for customised technology solutions among small and medium-sized businesses, creating opportunities for IT service providers to reach a wider customer base.

"Lower development costs are opening access to mid-market and small-business segments, expanding TAM significantly; domain expertise still remains vital for complex workflows," the report said, referring to the total addressable market (TAM).

AI is also making the modernisation of outdated technology systems more commercially viable by reducing the time and costs involved in upgrading existing infrastructure.

The changing nature of demand is expected to reshape the traditional business model of Indian IT companies, with revenue growth becoming increasingly independent of workforce expansion.

"Growth in revenue or scope is decoupling from increase in headcount," Nasscom said.

The industry body further noted that India's IT services and BPM industries have entered a 12-18 month reset period, with AI narrowing traditional labour-cost advantages, intensifying competition and prompting some clients to selectively bring operations in-house.

"Overall, growth during this reset period is expected to remain moderate, as firms reconfigure their portfolios and invest in new capabilities to prepare for the next growth cycle," the report said.

Nasscom expects AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, intelligent business operations and AI governance to emerge as new growth drivers, as enterprises increasingly require specialised expertise to integrate and manage AI systems securely and at scale.