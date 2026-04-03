ETV Bharat / business

AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Global Job Market Shift As Tech Giants Cut Thousands Of Roles

New Delhi: The rise of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant disruption; it is reshaping the global job market. Recent layoffs at tech giants such as Oracle, Amazon and Meta point to a structural shift rather than isolated cost-cutting measures.

Oracle announced job cuts on March 31 that could affect up to 30,000 employees, nearly 18.5% of its global workforce of 162,000. The layoffs are expected to impact mid- to senior-level staff, particularly those with over a decade of experience.

The announcement comes after Oracle’s massive investments in AI infrastructure, including billions of dollars spent on data centres to handle a backlog that has surged by 359% to $455 billion. This growth is led by a deal worth over $300 billion with OpenAI. However, rising borrowing costs have put financial pressure on the company, with layoffs expected to generate savings of nearly $10 billion.

Apart from Oracle, Amazon had earlier announced plans to cut around 16,000 corporate roles, following 14,000 layoffs months earlier. Meta has also initiated another round of job cuts.

Cybersecurity expert Amit Dubey told ETV Bharat, “Across companies like Oracle, Amazon and Meta, layoffs are structural. The most vulnerable roles are mid-career, high-cost positions involving process-driven, repetitive work or those not directly aligned with AI deployment, such as support, operations, recruiting and some layers of software engineering.”

Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of AI&Beyond, said, “Advanced AI tools are changing industries and job markets globally, including India. Tasks such as data analysis, customer service and even basic coding are being handled by AI,”

He added that sectors such as software development, where AI coding assistants are reducing the demand for entry-level programmers; customer service, where chatbots are replacing call centre jobs; and manufacturing and logistics, where AI-powered systems are taking over manual labour.

Corporate lawyer and tech entrepreneur Ajay Sharma said, “A research by Anthropic notes business, finance, legal and administrative roles as highly exposed. White-collar workers face disproportionate impact. Goldman Sachs estimates that up to 300 million jobs globally could be automated, especially in administrative support and manufacturing,” he said.