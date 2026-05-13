ETV Bharat / business

AI Could Add Over USD 500 Billion To India's Economy By 2030: Study

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to contribute over USD 500 billion (about Rs 47.81 lakh crore) to India's economy by 2030, according to a new joint study by IBM and IndiaAI, a MeiTY initiative.

The report, titled “From Promise to Power: How AI Is Redefining India’s Economic Future”, surveyed 1,500 Indian executives from a range of industries and organisations, covering various leadership levels, including CXOs. The study was supplemented by a pulse survey of 405 Indian executives.

The report revealed that 80 per cent of Indian business leaders surveyed believe AI investments will directly influence the nation's GDP growth.

“AI could contribute more than USD 500 billion to India’s economy by 2030, positioning the country among the world’s most dynamic AI-driven economies. Few countries are stepping into the AI era with India’s mix of scale, digital muscle, and ambition,” the report said. Around 73 per cent of Indian executives believe the country will be a leading AI nation by 2030—a bet built on a vast market, a pioneering digital public infrastructure, and the world’s largest IT services workforce, according to the report.

However, the research also highlighted a critical "inflection gap", with 72 per cent of surveyed organisations acknowledging they currently lag behind their global peers in AI adoption. Currently, only 15 per cent of organisations are scaling AI through cross-functional investments, while the remaining 85 per cent are stuck in the pilot stage.