ETV Bharat / business

AI Can Lift Global Growth By 0.8 Pc; India's Viksit Bharat Goal Achievable: IMF MD

New Delhi: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said artificial intelligence can lift global growth by 0.8 per cent, and India's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat or a developed nation is achievable.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the AI Impact Summit here, Georgieva said research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that AI has the potential to significantly accelerate global growth.

"We did some research and here is the answer. Based on what we know, AI can lift up global growth by almost a percentage point. We say 0.8 per cent... It would mean that the world would grow faster than it did before the COVID pandemic," she said. Faster economic growth is "fantastic" for creating more opportunities and more jobs, she added.