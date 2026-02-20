ETV Bharat / business

AI Can Lift Global Growth By 0.8 Pc; India's Viksit Bharat Goal Achievable: IMF MD

IMF MD Kristalina said that AI can lift global growth, which means the world would grow faster than it did before the COVID pandemic.

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva at India AI Impact Summit
FILE- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (AFP)
By PTI

Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST

New Delhi: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said artificial intelligence can lift global growth by 0.8 per cent, and India's goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat or a developed nation is achievable.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the AI Impact Summit here, Georgieva said research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that AI has the potential to significantly accelerate global growth.

"We did some research and here is the answer. Based on what we know, AI can lift up global growth by almost a percentage point. We say 0.8 per cent... It would mean that the world would grow faster than it did before the COVID pandemic," she said. Faster economic growth is "fantastic" for creating more opportunities and more jobs, she added.

"This is the magnitude that we see for India, and it would mean that India's Viksit Bharat is achievable," Georgieva said. India has an aspiration of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and achieving a USD 30 trillion economy. At the same time, the IMF MD also cautioned that AI poses significant risks for the job market.

"We calculated that this risk is very high. We actually see the impact of AI...like a tsunami. Globally, 40 per cent of jobs will be affected by AI...In emerging markets, 40 per cent, but in advanced economies, 60 per cent," she said.

