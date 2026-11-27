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AI Can Generate USD 600-700 Billion In Economic Value For India's MSMEs: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra ( IANS )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to generate USD 600-700 billion in economic value for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, while labour-intensive MSMEs can play a crucial role in realising the benefits of trade, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

Speaking at the SME Finance and Investment Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra noted that India's push towards self-reliance and resilient domestic supply chains has created fresh opportunities for MSMEs across conventional and emerging sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, defence and clean energy.

He further stressed,“Labour intensive MSME sectors in particular can be important conduits through which the benefits of trade can be realized.” At the same time, the RBI Governor added that technological advancements, particularly in AI, can enhance the growth potential of MSMEs. “Overall, it has been estimated that AI can generate almost USD 600 to 700 billion of economic value for the MSME sector,” he said. The RBI Governor also highlighted India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs), including those with the United Kingdom and the European Union, as an opportunity for MSMEs to access larger international markets, procure quality inputs at lower costs and specialise in niche segments of global value chains.