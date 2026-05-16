ETV Bharat / business

AI Becoming Infrastructure Of Intelligence: TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence is no longer just a technological layer but is rapidly becoming the operating foundation and "infrastructure of intelligence" for enterprises globally, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

In his letter to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2025-26, Chandrasekaran noted that TCS has scaled up the execution of its 'Human+AI' operating model, generating an annualised revenue of USD 2.3 billion in AI services and USD 11.5 billion in new-age services, including cloud, data, and cybersecurity.

He noted that AI will fundamentally influence how enterprises invest, organise supply chains, manage risk, and serve stakeholders, with generative and agentic AI now entering a new phase of growth as customers decisively move from experimental pilots to scaled deployments and embed AI into core functions.

Looking ahead, the Chairman outlined a comprehensive future strategy centered on establishing secure, resilient, and sovereign AI infrastructure.

A key priority for the IT major, he said, will be building an AI operating system tailored for industries to accelerate the deployment of agentic AI solutions.