AI And Its Impact On Jobs: How Indians Are Reacting Compared To Other Countries
More people are expecting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cause lob loss than growth, a research published by the Pew Research Center stated.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: As the debate over the judicious usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues, a new survey by the Pew Research Center presents a grim scenario for Indians regarding their future job security. In a worrisome situation, the report states that while citizens in 34 out of 37 surveyed countries believe AI will lead to decline in employment rate over the next two decades, India finds itself in a more complex situation as the country is placed at the bottom of the list when it comes to outright pessimism about job losses.
The survey conducted in India revealed that 29 per cent of the participants anticipate that AI will lead to fewer jobs, whereas 21 per cent remain hopeful about new job opportunities. Another 12 per cent are of the opinion that the technology will not make much difference, and 35 per cent of the respondents said they are still unsure about the implications of AI, reflecting a general lack of awareness about the evolving technology’s potential impact.
Wealth Disparity
As per the Pew Research Center report, Indians largely feel that AI will widen the wealth disparity between the rich and the poor. The survey, which polled 42,151 adults across countries, highlights that awareness of AI remains sharply divided by income and age in India.
In India, 33 per cent of people aged 18-34 believe AI will lead to job cuts over the next 20 years, compared to 30% of adults aged 34-49 and 20% of those aged 50 and older, representing a +13 percentage point difference between the youngest and oldest generations.
“India shows a moderate age gap (+13), identical to Canada's(+13) and higher than the U.S. (+7) or France(+10), but significantly lower than top ranking nations like the Philippines(+25) and Singapore(+24),” the report mentioned.
While middle-income countries exhibit more divided expectations, developed nations such as South Korea and Australia reported the highest levels of employment anxiety at 76 per cent, while the United States stood at 71 per cent. A median of 55 per cent of adults across 18 high-income nations fear Artificial Intelligence will lead to job cuts, compared to just 36 per cent in 18 middle-income countries like India, Nigeria, and Thailand.
Amid the raging debates over predictions forecasting huge job losses, industry experts offer a more balanced outlook. A Goldman Sachs report projected that a 10-year rollout of AI could lead to 0.6 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate. Kate Smaje, senior partner and global leader of technology and AI at McKinsey & Co., stated that firms succeeding with AI are treating its integration as a "people transformation" rather than just a technological shift.
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