ETV Bharat / business

AI And Its Impact On Jobs: How Indians Are Reacting Compared To Other Countries

New Delhi: As the debate over the judicious usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues, a new survey by the Pew Research Center presents a grim scenario for Indians regarding their future job security. In a worrisome situation, the report states that while citizens in 34 out of 37 surveyed countries believe AI will lead to decline in employment rate over the next two decades, India finds itself in a more complex situation as the country is placed at the bottom of the list when it comes to outright pessimism about job losses.

The survey conducted in India revealed that 29 per cent of the participants anticipate that AI will lead to fewer jobs, whereas 21 per cent remain hopeful about new job opportunities. Another 12 per cent are of the opinion that the technology will not make much difference, and 35 per cent of the respondents said they are still unsure about the implications of AI, reflecting a general lack of awareness about the evolving technology’s potential impact.

Wealth Disparity

As per the Pew Research Center report, Indians largely feel that AI will widen the wealth disparity between the rich and the poor. The survey, which polled 42,151 adults across countries, highlights that awareness of AI remains sharply divided by income and age in India.