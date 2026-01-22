ETV Bharat / business

Ahead Of Budget 2026, MSME Bodies Seek Easier Credit, Faster Exports And Tax Relief

Vendors sell their products at various stalls during an exhibition organised as part of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi ( IANS )



By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, small business groups across the country are asking the government to rethink how MSMEs are being supported. They say that despite many schemes on paper, a large number of small and medium enterprises still struggle to get timely credit, affordable capital and policy support.

With bank loans hard to secure, compliance costs rising and global competition increasing, industry bodies believe the next budget must focus on practical solutions that actually reach MSMEs on the ground and help them grow, export and create jobs.

As per their budget suggestions, India SME forum suggested to the finance ministry that Budget to introduce compliance-linked crowdfunding platforms integrated with State SME Exchanges and verified through the Udyam portal. These platforms should follow a uniform SEBI aligned due diligence and disclosure framework, enabling regulated equity and debt crowdfunding exclusively for MSMEs.

Crowdfunding to Bridge Credit Gap

India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that India’s MSMEs face a Rs 25 lakh crore credit gap and rejection rates of nearly 60 percent from banks, forcing many units to depend on unsafe, informal financing. While crowdfunding could bridge this gap, weak compliance and poor oversight similar to the issues seen in underperforming SME IPOs—have eroded investor trust and slowed capital access.

He also added that such a reform will reduce dependence on banks unlock Rs 5 to 10 lakh crore in annual MSME funding and provide faster, affordable capital at 8 to 10 percent rates within 7 to 15 days. "It will protect retail investors through transparency, scale regulated platforms and advance Digital India by formalising MSME finance for factory upgrades, exports and growth".

The forum also proposed 24-hour automated customs clearance for import export shipments below Rs 10 lakh, using AI-based risk profiling on ICEGATE linked to Udyam registration. This will cut delays, reduce logistics costs and improve export competitiveness. A Rs 100 crore system upgrade can unlock faster market access without revenue loss.

Faster Exports and Lower Compliance Costs

The India SME Forum has also submitted for consideration the creation of cluster based testing and quality certification infrastructure across India to address a major compliance and competitiveness gap. At present, most accredited testing laboratories are concentrated in a few metropolitan cities, forcing MSMEs from industrial clusters to incur high costs and delays in meeting BIS, FSSAI and export related standards especially as Quality Control Orders are being rapidly expanded.

Decentralised cluster aligned testing facilities are essential to convert quality compliance from a burden into a growth enabler.

According to Vinod Kumar, It is suggested that the Ministry of MSME, in partnership with the National Test House and concerned regulators launch a national cluster based testing labs programme integrated with the MSME Cluster Development Programme and Districts as Export Hubs initiative.

These multi sector labs supported through a PPP model with partial government grants would significantly reduce turnaround time, lower certification costs, improve QCO compliance and strengthen India’s export readiness while supporting Make in India and Zero Defect Zero Effect objectives.

He also added that in parallel, we recommend the launch of an Enhanced Technology Upgradation Scheme (e-TUS) as a unified, simplified framework for green and smart manufacturing. e-TUS would help MSMEs overcome high upfront costs, improve productivity, reduce energy use and align with India’s net-zero and Digital India goals.

A predictable, digitally driven subsidy mechanism would ensure faster adoption, wider inclusion and long term competitiveness of MSME.

According to the budget wish list of The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) the government has been urged to take a fresh look at how MSMEs are being supported especially when it comes to raising money. One major issue flagged is the MSME Fund of Funds which was meant to help small businesses get equity support but is currently routed only through investment funds.