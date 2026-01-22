Ahead Of Budget 2026, MSME Bodies Seek Easier Credit, Faster Exports And Tax Relief
India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar claimed that MSMEs face Rs 25 lakh crore credit gap besides rejection rates of nearly 60 percent from banks.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, small business groups across the country are asking the government to rethink how MSMEs are being supported. They say that despite many schemes on paper, a large number of small and medium enterprises still struggle to get timely credit, affordable capital and policy support.
With bank loans hard to secure, compliance costs rising and global competition increasing, industry bodies believe the next budget must focus on practical solutions that actually reach MSMEs on the ground and help them grow, export and create jobs.
As per their budget suggestions, India SME forum suggested to the finance ministry that Budget to introduce compliance-linked crowdfunding platforms integrated with State SME Exchanges and verified through the Udyam portal. These platforms should follow a uniform SEBI aligned due diligence and disclosure framework, enabling regulated equity and debt crowdfunding exclusively for MSMEs.
Crowdfunding to Bridge Credit Gap
India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that India’s MSMEs face a Rs 25 lakh crore credit gap and rejection rates of nearly 60 percent from banks, forcing many units to depend on unsafe, informal financing. While crowdfunding could bridge this gap, weak compliance and poor oversight similar to the issues seen in underperforming SME IPOs—have eroded investor trust and slowed capital access.
He also added that such a reform will reduce dependence on banks unlock Rs 5 to 10 lakh crore in annual MSME funding and provide faster, affordable capital at 8 to 10 percent rates within 7 to 15 days. "It will protect retail investors through transparency, scale regulated platforms and advance Digital India by formalising MSME finance for factory upgrades, exports and growth".
The forum also proposed 24-hour automated customs clearance for import export shipments below Rs 10 lakh, using AI-based risk profiling on ICEGATE linked to Udyam registration. This will cut delays, reduce logistics costs and improve export competitiveness. A Rs 100 crore system upgrade can unlock faster market access without revenue loss.
Faster Exports and Lower Compliance Costs
The India SME Forum has also submitted for consideration the creation of cluster based testing and quality certification infrastructure across India to address a major compliance and competitiveness gap. At present, most accredited testing laboratories are concentrated in a few metropolitan cities, forcing MSMEs from industrial clusters to incur high costs and delays in meeting BIS, FSSAI and export related standards especially as Quality Control Orders are being rapidly expanded.
Decentralised cluster aligned testing facilities are essential to convert quality compliance from a burden into a growth enabler.
According to Vinod Kumar, It is suggested that the Ministry of MSME, in partnership with the National Test House and concerned regulators launch a national cluster based testing labs programme integrated with the MSME Cluster Development Programme and Districts as Export Hubs initiative.
These multi sector labs supported through a PPP model with partial government grants would significantly reduce turnaround time, lower certification costs, improve QCO compliance and strengthen India’s export readiness while supporting Make in India and Zero Defect Zero Effect objectives.
He also added that in parallel, we recommend the launch of an Enhanced Technology Upgradation Scheme (e-TUS) as a unified, simplified framework for green and smart manufacturing. e-TUS would help MSMEs overcome high upfront costs, improve productivity, reduce energy use and align with India’s net-zero and Digital India goals.
A predictable, digitally driven subsidy mechanism would ensure faster adoption, wider inclusion and long term competitiveness of MSME.
According to the budget wish list of The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) the government has been urged to take a fresh look at how MSMEs are being supported especially when it comes to raising money. One major issue flagged is the MSME Fund of Funds which was meant to help small businesses get equity support but is currently routed only through investment funds.
This means many deserving MSMEs never benefit directly. Industry representatives say the scheme should allow the government to directly invest a small share around 10 to 15 per cent in SME IPOs and growth stage equity rounds. Even limited government participation could give confidence to other investors, improve corporate governance and make it easier for MSMEs to raise money from the market.
Easier Access to Funds
PHDCCI also believes that on the lending side, recent budget measures have increased credit guarantee limits for MSMEs, start ups and exporters but ground level feedback suggests banks are still reluctant to lend without collateral. This defeats the very purpose of credit guarantees.
Stakeholders want stricter instructions to banks so that guarantees are treated as sufficient security. They have also suggested setting up help desks at RBI and government offices to assist entrepreneurs whose loan applications are rejected along with simplifying and digitising loan documentation to cut down paperwork and delays.
Other concerns include the need to improve day to day credit access and reduce costs for small businesses. Suggestions range from issuing dedicated 'Micro Credit Facility Cards' with reasonable interest rates, to restoring priority sector benefits for bank lending to NBFCs that finance MSMEs.
There is also a demand to bring back interest subsidies on export credit and extend them to service exporters who now make up a large share of India’s exports. MSME bodies also have raised concerns over unfair practices by some credit rating agencies, calling for regulatory action to protect small firms from unnecessary fees and reputational damage, added the budget expectation document of PHDCCI.
Tax Relief and Green Energy Incentives
The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) has called for reducing income tax for all non corporate manufacturing MSMEs to 25 percent and release 90 percent of GST refunds immediately as part of its recommendations for Union Budget 2026.
The apex engineering exports promotion body has also proposed to allow 100 percent depreciation on rooftop solar investments by manufacturing MSMEs.
Talking more on this with ETV Bharat Chairman, EEPC India Pankaj Chadha said that targeted tax reforms and policy actions would support engineering goods sector which is one of the largest labour intensive industries and key forex earner.
"We have proposed to reduce the income tax rate to 25 percent for manufacturing MSMEs operating as partnerships, LLPs or sole proprietorships, bringing them at par with private limited companies. We have also suggested releasing 90% of the GST refund immediately, with the remaining 10% after verification," he said.
At present non corporate manufacturing MSMEs pay nearly 33 percent tax (30 percent plus surcharge and cess) which creates 8 to 9 percentage point disadvantage compared with corporations. To help MSMEs reduce costs and meet sustainability goals, the EEPC has flagged rooftop solar as the most practical climate solution for small manufacturers.
"We have suggested allowing 100 percent depreciation on rooftop solar investments by manufacturing MSMEs instead of the current 20 percent . This will incentivise adoption of green energy, lower electricity cost for MSMEs and reduce carbon footprint," said Chadha.
Last Budget Announcements
Total Budgetary Outlay of Ministry of MSME was Rs 23,168 crores. In the Budget 2025-26 finance ministry introduces a series of measures aimed at strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector recognising its role as one of the key engines in India's journey of development, alongside agriculture, investment and exports.
According to the past budget data with 5.93 crore registered MSMEs employing more than 25 crore people, these enterprises generate a significant share of the country’s economic output. In 2023-24, MSME related products accounted for 45.73 percent of India’s total exports, reinforcing their role in positioning the country as a global manufacturing hub. This data has significantly increased since then.
