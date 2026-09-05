ETV Bharat / business

After 10 Years Of India Feat, Jio Sets Its Sights On Global Market

New Delhi: After setting a strong foot in the country, digital services major Jio has now set its sights on the global market with made-in-India tech across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions, and artificial intelligence, a top company official said on Saturday.

Jio Platforms Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, in a letter to employees on 10 years of Jio, said the organisation has built the foundation of Digital India at an unprecedented scale, accelerated the country's transition to 5G, connected homes and businesses while continuing to expand technology for the people of the nation.

"Jio today is much more than a telecom company. We are building original technology in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and AI. The opportunity before us is to continue making the benefits of technology accessible at scale, taking these technologies global and strengthening India's position as a creator of technology for the world," Ambani said.

Jio started the commercial rollout of mobile services on September 5, 2016, through Reliance Jio Infocomm. It was the first time voice calls were made free in the country.

"Ten years ago, Jio began with a bold vision and purpose set by our Chairman Mukesh Ambani: to make high-quality digital connectivity affordable and accessible to every Indian. Ten years on, that conviction has changed India, and I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for how far we have come together," Ambani said.

The company started a trial of the Reliance Jio network with employees from December 28, 2015, which was later extended to friends and employees of Reliance Industries.

Even after the commercial launch, the services were free under a company scheme for all subscribers for the next six months.

The company crossed 50 million subscribers in 83 days of commercial launch and 100 million in less than six months.