Afghanistan Offers 5-Year Tax Exemption To Indian Investors In Gold Mining, New Sectors

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, centre, with Joint Secretary (PAI) at Ministry of External Affairs M. Anand Prakash, right, during an interactive session, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Seeking investments in a range of sectors, Afghanistan Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Monday said his government is ready to offer five years of tax breaks to firms investing in new sectors, including gold mining. Speaking at an interactive session organised by business chamber Assocham, Azizi said tensions with Pakistan creating hurdles in trade.

"There is a huge potential available in Afghanistan. Even you will not find a lot of competitors. You will also receive tariff support, and we will be able to give you land. The five-year tax exemption will be given to companies who may be interested to invest in new sectors," the minister said. Afghanistan will charge only 1 per cent tariff if Indian firms import machinery for investment, he said.

"Gold mining will definitely require the technical and professional team or professional companies. So initially, we are requesting that you send your team, they can do the research, they can do the exploration initially, and then they can start work.