ADNOC Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With Gujarat Energy For Up To 4 Million Tonnes
This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC's long-standing energy partnership with customers in India.
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has agreed to supply up to 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Gujarat Energy Ltd for over 10 years from 2028, marking the first commercial sale from the international gas portfolio of its investment arm, XRG.
The agreement, structured as a long-term sales and purchase agreement, is ADNOC's fifth LNG supply deal in India and strengthens the United Arab Emirates' position in one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets, the Abu Dhabi firm said in a statement.
The deal also marks a milestone in ADNOC's efforts to build a global LNG marketing and trading business, linking gas supplies from assets outside the Gulf with buyers in major consuming markets. It gives XRG a commercial route to monetise its international gas investments while broadening ADNOC's access to LNG supplies beyond its domestic production base.
ADNOC and its gas subsidiary had previously secured long-term contracts with three major Indian energy companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
IOC has agreements for a combined 2.2 million tonne per annum of LNG, including a 14-year contract for 1.2 mtpa from ADNOC Gas' Das Island facility and a separate 15-year deal for 1 mtpa from the Ruwais LNG project. GAIL has contracted up to 0.52 mtpa for 10 years from 2026, while HPCL has a 10-year supply agreement for 0.5 mtpa.
"This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC's long-standing energy partnership with customers in India. It represents the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, long-term LNG supplies," said Rashid Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's chief marketing and origination officer for LNG.
"Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies."
ADNOC launched the global LNG marketing and trading platform at Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. It has since signed supply agreements with Japan's INPEX, Thailand’s Gulf Group and Gujarat Energy, extending its commercial reach across key Asian gas markets.
The platform is targeting 47 million tonne per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, an ambition that would place ADNOC among the world's major LNG suppliers.
The Gujarat Energy agreement is an early indication of how the company intends to use its international portfolio and trading capabilities to serve demand across Asia.
For India, the agreement adds another source of long-term LNG supply as the country seeks to expand natural gas consumption across industry, households, power generation and transport. LNG imports are an important component of India's gas supply mix, helping bridge the gap between domestic production and rising demand.
The contract's 2028 start date also comes as global LNG markets undergo a period of significant capacity expansion, with new export projects expected to reshape supply availability and competition among producers. Long-term agreements can provide buyers with greater visibility over future supplies, although the commercial impact will depend on pricing, contractual flexibility and prevailing market conditions, none of which were disclosed.
Gujarat Energy Managing Director Avantika Singh Aulakh said the partnership would combine the companies' capabilities across the energy value chain.
"Through this partnership, GEL and ADNOC are joining forces to fully realise the power of our collaboration. GEL leads the market at every stage of the energy journey, backed by robust regasification infrastructure, a widespread city gas network operating across 44 districts in six states, and a fast-growing trading presence in India," she said.
"Natural gas is central to driving India's shift toward cleaner energy, acting as a crucial lower-carbon option that boosts industrial efficiency, offers households a safer cooking fuel, and accelerates the growth of eco-friendly transportation."
Gujarat Energy operates across natural gas trading, city gas distribution, oil and gas exploration and production, power generation and LNG import infrastructure. Its distribution network spans 44 districts in six states, according to the company.
XRG, wholly owned by ADNOC, has an enterprise value of more than USD 150 billion and invests in natural gas, chemicals and energy solutions. The company is seeking to build an internationally integrated business to capture growth in global demand for gas and other energy-intensive industrial inputs.
The agreement with Gujarat Energy provides a first commercial link between that international investment portfolio and an end-market customer, underscoring ADNOC's strategy of expanding beyond its traditional role as a producer and supplier of Abu Dhabi's hydrocarbons.
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