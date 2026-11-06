ETV Bharat / business

ADNOC Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With Gujarat Energy For Up To 4 Million Tonnes

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has agreed to supply up to 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Gujarat Energy Ltd for over 10 years from 2028, marking the first commercial sale from the international gas portfolio of its investment arm, XRG.

The agreement, structured as a long-term sales and purchase agreement, is ADNOC's fifth LNG supply deal in India and strengthens the United Arab Emirates' position in one of the world's fastest-growing energy markets, the Abu Dhabi firm said in a statement.

The deal also marks a milestone in ADNOC's efforts to build a global LNG marketing and trading business, linking gas supplies from assets outside the Gulf with buyers in major consuming markets. It gives XRG a commercial route to monetise its international gas investments while broadening ADNOC's access to LNG supplies beyond its domestic production base.

ADNOC and its gas subsidiary had previously secured long-term contracts with three major Indian energy companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

IOC has agreements for a combined 2.2 million tonne per annum of LNG, including a 14-year contract for 1.2 mtpa from ADNOC Gas' Das Island facility and a separate 15-year deal for 1 mtpa from the Ruwais LNG project. GAIL has contracted up to 0.52 mtpa for 10 years from 2026, while HPCL has a 10-year supply agreement for 0.5 mtpa.

"This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC's long-standing energy partnership with customers in India. It represents the first sale of molecules from XRG’s international portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, long-term LNG supplies," said Rashid Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's chief marketing and origination officer for LNG.

"Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies."

ADNOC launched the global LNG marketing and trading platform at Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. It has since signed supply agreements with Japan's INPEX, Thailand’s Gulf Group and Gujarat Energy, extending its commercial reach across key Asian gas markets.

The platform is targeting 47 million tonne per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, an ambition that would place ADNOC among the world's major LNG suppliers.

The Gujarat Energy agreement is an early indication of how the company intends to use its international portfolio and trading capabilities to serve demand across Asia.