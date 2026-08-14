ETV Bharat / business

Aditya Birla Group Companies To Pay Royalty For Using Parent Brand Name From June 1

New Delhi: Companies under the Aditya Birla Group will start paying a royalty of 0.25 per cent of their standalone revenue to Birla Group Holdings for using the group's brand name, with an upper cap of Rs 225 crore from June 1. Birla Group Holdings Private Limited (BGHPL) is the primary promoter and holding company for the Aditya Birla Group.

No royalty is payable for a fiscal year in which consolidated profit before tax is negative. All companies are required to enter into an intellectual property license agreement with Birla Group Holdings Pvt Ltd, which owns the Aditya Birla brand.

Senior executives of leading group firms Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries, in their last earnings call for the June quarter, confirmed the move. They will start paying a royalty for use of the group's brand name to Birla Group Holdings Private Limited (BGH) from June 1, as the conglomerate moves to a structured governance framework for its intangible assets.

The royalty will be charged at 0.25 per cent of standalone revenue, subject to an upper cap of Rs 225 crore, executives said during separate post-earnings analyst calls.

"It is applicable for Grasim also. It will be 0.25 per cent of standalone revenue starting from June," said Grasim Industries Chief Financial Officer Hemant Kadel. He said that the impact on the flagship group holding company would be around Rs 100 crore based on standalone revenues.

Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director and Business Head, Birla Opus Paints, Grasim Industries, explained the rationale behind the move, saying the Aditya Birla brand is among the group's most valuable assets.

"At the Aditya Birla Group, the parent brand to us is the most valuable asset and a source of competitive advantage. It's an intangible platform that systematically builds trust, reduces friction and enhances long-term growth potential of our group companies," Kapania said.

He said the arrangement marks a shift from informal, family-led ownership of the brand to a governance structure in line with global norms for founder-led conglomerates.