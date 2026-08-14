Aditya Birla Group Companies To Pay Royalty For Using Parent Brand Name From June 1
The royalty will be charged at 0.25 per cent of standalone revenue, subject to an upper cap of Rs 225 crore, executives said
By PTI
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Companies under the Aditya Birla Group will start paying a royalty of 0.25 per cent of their standalone revenue to Birla Group Holdings for using the group's brand name, with an upper cap of Rs 225 crore from June 1. Birla Group Holdings Private Limited (BGHPL) is the primary promoter and holding company for the Aditya Birla Group.
No royalty is payable for a fiscal year in which consolidated profit before tax is negative. All companies are required to enter into an intellectual property license agreement with Birla Group Holdings Pvt Ltd, which owns the Aditya Birla brand.
Senior executives of leading group firms Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries, in their last earnings call for the June quarter, confirmed the move. They will start paying a royalty for use of the group's brand name to Birla Group Holdings Private Limited (BGH) from June 1, as the conglomerate moves to a structured governance framework for its intangible assets.
The royalty will be charged at 0.25 per cent of standalone revenue, subject to an upper cap of Rs 225 crore, executives said during separate post-earnings analyst calls.
"It is applicable for Grasim also. It will be 0.25 per cent of standalone revenue starting from June," said Grasim Industries Chief Financial Officer Hemant Kadel. He said that the impact on the flagship group holding company would be around Rs 100 crore based on standalone revenues.
Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director and Business Head, Birla Opus Paints, Grasim Industries, explained the rationale behind the move, saying the Aditya Birla brand is among the group's most valuable assets.
"At the Aditya Birla Group, the parent brand to us is the most valuable asset and a source of competitive advantage. It's an intangible platform that systematically builds trust, reduces friction and enhances long-term growth potential of our group companies," Kapania said.
He said the arrangement marks a shift from informal, family-led ownership of the brand to a governance structure in line with global norms for founder-led conglomerates.
"We were very happy that for a long period of time, the family was not charging us for this brand, and it is an appropriate time that this is getting charged. It is at a very reasonable level of 0.25 per cent of revenue with an upper cap that has been built in," Kapania said, adding that the royalty becomes applicable from June 1.
Clarifying investor queries on whether the Rs 225-crore cap would apply jointly to Grasim and its subsidiary UltraTech Cement, Kadel said the royalty computation for Grasim would be based only on its standalone revenues.
Separately, Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, confirmed that the metals major would also pay royalty to BGH under the same framework.
"The ownership of the Aditya Birla brand has remained with the Birla Group Holdings Private Limited. In the past, this BGH has not charged any royalty for the use of ABG marks all these years, making it one of the exceptions among large Indian conglomerates," Pai said, describing the move as part of a broader transition "from family-driven stewardship to structured governance".
He said Hindalco's US-listed arm Novelis had already disclosed the arrangement in its 10-Q filing, and that Hindalco, being under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, would disclose the related-party transaction biannually through exchange filings due in October.
Asked if the royalty rate for Hindalco would also be 0.25 per cent, Pai confirmed it would be capped at Rs 225 crore.
"I think it's important to note for us this royalty amount is below what we say is our materiality threshold," he said.
The Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Group is a USD 72 billion Indian multinational conglomerate, led by chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. It operates in 41 countries with over 2,27,500 employees, spanning sectors like cement, metals, fashion, and financial services.