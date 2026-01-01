ETV Bharat / business

Additional Excise Duty On Tobacco, Health Cess On Pan Masala To Be Effective Feb 1

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday notified February 1 as the date from which additional excise duty will be levied on tobacco products, and a new cess on pan masala.

The new levies on tobacco and pan masala will be over and above the GST rate, and will replace the compensation cess, which is currently being levied on such sin goods. From February 1, pan masala, cigarettes, tobacco and similar products will attract a GST rate of 40 per cent, while biris will attract 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a government notification.