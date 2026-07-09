ETV Bharat / business

ADB Trims India's FY27 Growth Projection To 6.6 Pc From 6.9 Pc, Cites Higher Energy Prices

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank on Thursday lowered India's GDP growth projection to 6.6 per cent as against 6.9 per cent estimated earlier for the current fiscal on concerns of higher energy prices fuelled by the Middle East crisis. Despite the growth moderation, India still continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

India's GDP growth forecasts are revised down to 6.6 per cent for FY2026 (ending 31 March 2027) and maintained at 7.3 per cent for FY2027, Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2026 said.

"The FY2026 (2026-27) forecast is lowered from 6.9 per cent projected in April, reflecting elevated energy prices, which squeeze real incomes.

Growth will be supported by policy interventions to attract more foreign capital, as well as fuel tax cuts, targeted credit support, strong services exports, and public capital expenditure," it said.

The FY2027 growth forecast remains unchanged from April, underpinned by improved global conditions and export competitiveness gained through trade agreements with various partners, it said.

However, it said, risks tilt to the downside, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions or weather-induced weakness in agriculture.

With regard to inflation, the latest ADO has raised its inflation forecast sharply to 5.2 per cent from 4.5 per cent projected in April.

"Upward revisions reflect higher global energy prices from the Middle East conflict feeding through to fuel, transport, and food costs across the subregion. India's FY2026 (2026-27) inflation forecast is revised up to 5.2 per cent, driven by higher oil prices and a weaker rupee, with food inflation adding further pressure from heatwaves and fading of favourable base effects," it said.

The FY28 forecast is retained at 4 per cent as fuel and food prices normalise, supported by favourable base effects, it said.