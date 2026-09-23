ETV Bharat / business

ADB Raises India's GDP Growth Forecast To 7 Pc On Stronger-Than-Expected Q1 Growth

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday raised its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year to 7 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent projected in July, citing stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first quarter despite supply-side disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.

In its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2026, the multilateral lender said, "The revision reflects India's stronger-than-expected economic performance, with GDP expanding by 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY2026 (2026-27), supported by robust investment demand, resilient consumption, and solid growth in manufacturing and service sectors."

The economy has also benefited from lower-than-expected supply disruptions, sustained capital inflows, and limited pass-through of higher input costs to consumer prices, which helped cushion the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, the report said. The ADB's latest projection marks an upward revision of 0.4 percentage points from its July forecast of 6.6 per cent for FY2027.

Despite supply disruptions and high commodity prices, India's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong infrastructure spending and growth-supporting fiscal and monetary policies, said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka.

"Continued strength in the services sector, including AI-related investments, alongside improvements in agricultural productivity and steady manufacturing growth, will help sustain the growth momentum," she said.

ADB now projects FY28 growth at 7.1 per cent, slightly lower than its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent, largely reflecting a stronger GDP base.

Beyond the temporary impact of higher fuel prices and inflation, domestic demand is expected to remain the main engine of growth in both FY27 and FY28, supported by robust tax collections, low interest rates, rising household incomes, and the anticipated revision of government salaries and pensions in the next financial year, it said.

With regard to inflation, the report said, though it has steadily risen recently, the forecast for FY27 has been lowered from 5.2 per cent to 5 per cent, as the rise has been more gradual and previously anticipated.

Inflation is expected to decline to 4 per cent in FY28, same as forecast in July, as energy prices are anticipated to moderate and agricultural supply recover under a normal monsoon assumption, it said.