ETV Bharat / business

Adani Wind Bags 696 MW Orders From Five Power Producers, Third-Party Book Crosses 1 GW

New Delhi: Adani Wind, the wind energy business of Adani New Industries Ltd, has secured orders totalling 696.2 megawatts (MW) from five power producers, expanding its customer base beyond the Adani Group as India's wind industry shifts towards higher-capacity turbines.

The orders comprise 300 MW from Purvah Green Power, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; 155 MW from Jindal India Power, part of the BC Jindal Group; 109.2 MW from NTPC Renewable Energy; 82.5 MW from Aditya Birla Renewables; and 49.5 MW from Integrum Energy, according to people familiar with the matter.

The contracts cover three wind turbine generator platforms rated at 5.2 MW, 5 MW and 3.3 MW, with projects spread across Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

With the latest orders, Adani Wind's cumulative order book from independent power producers outside its group has crossed 1 gigawatt (GW), marking a milestone in its efforts to build a third-party business in a market where turbine manufacturers are competing to supply equipment for India's expanding renewable energy capacity, they said.

The largest order, from Purvah Green Power, covers 60 wind turbines rated at 5 MW each for deployment in Bellary, Karnataka. Jindal India Power's 155 MW order comprises 31 turbines of the same rating for installation in Davanagere, Karnataka.

NTPC Renewable Energy has ordered 21 turbines rated at 5.2 MW each for its Khavda project in Gujarat. The Aditya Birla Renewables and Integrum Energy orders will use Adani Wind's 3.3 MW turbine platform for projects in Bhuj, Gujarat, and Nandurbar, Maharashtra, respectively, the people said.

The order wins come as Adani Wind seeks to scale up its manufacturing capacity at Mundra, Gujarat, from 2.25 GW annually to 5 GW, with a longer-term target of 10 GW. The expansion would position the company to compete for a larger share of domestic turbine demand and potentially serve overseas markets.

Adani Wind's 5 MW MWL-185 platform has an 185-metre rotor diameter and a 140-metre hub height and is designed for low- to moderate-wind conditions.

Its 5.2 MW MWL-160 platform is among the higher-capacity onshore turbine models listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).