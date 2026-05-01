ETV Bharat / business

Adani Unveils Internal Overhaul To Speed Up Decisions, Reshape Partnerships

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday outlined a sweeping internal transformation plan for the Adani Group, centred on faster decision-making, stronger contractor partnerships and large-scale workforce skilling, as he linked the conglomerate's growth to India's broader development ambitions. Speaking to employees on International Labour Day, Adani said the group would adopt a "three-layer model" to flatten hierarchies and accelerate execution.

"We want decisions that currently take three days...to be made in just three hours," he said.

The Adani group chairman also announced a "partnership model" aimed at consolidating vendors and contractors into a smaller pool of accountable partners, alongside a renewed push on training and career progression through initiatives, such as the proposed Adani Training Academy.

"These three changes...are incomplete without one another," he said, describing them as foundational to sustaining growth across the group's businesses.

"We've begun work on three major transformations, three pillars," he said.

"The first pillar is the 3-layer model. As organisations grow larger, decisions become slower, and things take longer to move from one level to another. We don't want this to happen."

The three-layer model aims to flatten the organisation so that responsibility is clear and decisions can be made quickly.

"When layers are reduced, decisions are made faster, work speed increases, and the entire organisation is filled with new energy," he said.

The second pillar, he said, is the Partnership Model.

"Our employees provide direction to the work, while our partners - contractors, suppliers, and vendors - execute that work on the ground and give it momentum. However, as we expanded our operations, a challenge emerged."

Today, at many of the Adani group sites, more than 100 contractors are working simultaneously. Coordinating so many people requires a distinct organisational framework. This takes time, creates additional hierarchical layers, and slows down the decision-making process.

"We intend to change this. Our endeavour is to work with a selected group of strong and reliable partners. Who can take responsibility for the entire task and complete it better, faster, and more effectively. This will simplify coordination, reduce layers, clarify responsibility, and distribute the pace of work," he said.