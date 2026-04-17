ETV Bharat / business

Adani To Get 17 Lakh Sq Mts In Motilal Nagar Poject For Sale; Invest Rs 1 Lakh Cr

Mumbai: Gautam Adani, the richest Indian, will receive approximately 17 lakh square meters of area for sale in Motilal Nagar, where his group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to execute the redevelopment project in suburban Goregaon, according to a top government official.

The Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project, spread over 143 acres, can create 28 lakh sq metres of space, of which over 10.5 lakh sq metres will have to be given to the original tenements and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the body's vice president and chief executive, Sanjeev Jaiswal said.

Construction and development firm Estatevue Developers, an entity owned by the Adani group, will get a free sale area of 17 lakh sq metres, or 1.82 crore sq ft, which it will be able to sell in the open market, Jaiswal said.

When asked about the overall investments for the project, Jaiswal said the overall investment for the project will touch Rs 1 lakh crore over a 10-15-year period. Last year, the Adani group, which is also executing the Dharavi redevelopment project, emerged as the winning bidder for Motilal Nagar, the first project under the CD&A (Compensation Discussion and Analysis) model.

A source in the know said that the going rate per sq ft in the area is Rs 30,000, and the residential segment presents the best opportunity to monetise. According to an official associated with Adani's realty business, the group has decided that it will be a mixed-use project, but has yet to decide on how to split it. Besides residential, it can consider space for commercial, educational or hospitality sectors as well.

Jaiswal said the CD&A has a deadline of rehabilitating the 5,000 original tenements consisting of residential, commercial and slum units in the next seven years, but added that the same deadline can get pushed marginally.

The priority in the cluster redevelopment project is the original residents, he said, adding that MHADA is also conducting a public meeting with them later on Friday evening.