Adani Solar Only Indian Company In Wood Mackenzie's Global Top 10 Ranking

A view of Adani House, the corporate headquarters of the Adani Group, in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 13, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's growing stature in global clean energy manufacturing has received a boost with Adani Solar emerging as the only Indian company to feature in Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking for the first half of 2025.

Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic manufacturing arm of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), was assigned a Grade A classification by the global energy and natural resources consultancy. It was ranked No.8 on the Wood Mackenzie Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking.

Wood Mackenzie has released its latest "Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking" report for the first half of 2025, which assesses solar panel companies on shipments, bankability and performance.

JA Solar and Trinasolar jointly claimed the top rank, with scores of 91.7 and 91.6, respectively, according to the Wood Mackenzie report which evaluated 38 manufacturers of crystalline silicon modules. Adani Solar had a score of 81 points.

Wood Mackenzie evaluates manufacturers on 10 criteria, including third-party reliability testing, financial health, manufacturing track record and patent activity. The Grade A rating serves as an independent benchmark for companies meeting the industry's highest standards of performance and transparency.

Adani Solar's rating reflects strong performance across parameters such as technology capability, supply chain resilience, vertical integration, research and development, environmental, social and governance practices, and corporate responsibility.

While Chinese companies continue to dominate the global top 10, the report highlights a diversifying competitive landscape with representation from India, South Korea, Singapore and the United States.

The top 10 manufactures reported a collective USD 2.2 billion net loss in H1 2025, a result of steep price declines that have impacted even the industry's largest players, according to Wood Mackenzie. In sharp contrast, all non-Chinese players in Top 10 remained profitable by focusing on premium and protected markets.

These manufacturers maintained an average utilization rate of 70 per cent in H1 2025, in contrast to the global average of just 43 per cent for all other manufacturers. Adani Solar and DMEGC Solar were notable for maintaining a 100 per cent utilization rate, the report said.