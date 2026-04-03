ETV Bharat / business

Adani Sets 1 Billion Tonnes Cargo Target By 2030 As APSEZ Crosses 500 Million Tonnes Milestone

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday said his conglomerate's port arm is targeting cargo volumes of 1 billion tonnes by 2030, after the company surpassed 500 million tonnes milestone, underscoring the rapid scale-up of India's largest port operator.

Speaking on the occasion of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) crossing the milestone, Chairman Adani said the group's ports network has expanded into an integrated system of 20 ports across India and international locations, positioning it as a key enabler of trade and logistics flows.

He said APSEZ's logistics and marine services businesses are expected to grow fivefold over the next five years, as India enters a phase where logistics capacity will become a strategic driver of economic growth.

The milestone marks a significant step in the ports-to-energy conglomerate's ambition to scale up infrastructure capacity in line with India's rising trade and industrial demand.

Highlighting the pace of expansion, Adani said it took the company 16 years to reach its first 100 million tonnes of cargo, but subsequent growth accelerated sharply, with the last 200 million tonnes added in just four years.

Adani also outlined organisational changes aimed at improving execution, including a shift to a flatter, three-layer structure to push decision-making closer to operations and enhance responsiveness.

He added that the company is increasing its focus on frontline empowerment and partner ecosystems to support long-term growth, while crediting employees and on-ground workers for building the business.

"It is often said that an explorer is shaped by the path he undertakes, just as the path awaits an explorer worthy of it. I have long believed that there are no final destinations in the life of an explorer.

"There are only moments of pause, when you look back with wonder at the distance you have travelled, and then find within yourself the strength to begin again," he said.

Calling the crossing of 500 million tonnes of cargo an "extraordinary achievement of APSEZ", he said the achievements of this scale are never just about numbers but about legacy.

"Numbers measure performance. Legacy measures something deeper. It measures the audacity of vision, the endurance of belief, and the courage to target what most would not even dare imagine," he said.

Dwelling into the group's business philosophy, Adani said great organizations are built twice - first, in the mind through hope, self-belief, conviction, and second, in the real world, where dreams are constructed, moment by moment, brick by brick, hand by hand.