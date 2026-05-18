ETV Bharat / business

Adani Resolves OFAC Sanctions Case With USD 275 Mn Settlement After 'Proactive' Disclosure, Cooperation

New Delhi: Adani Group on Monday reached a settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in an alleged sanctions violation related matter after it extended "extensive cooperation" with the investigation and "proactively disclosed" findings.

The matter related to apparent violations involving imports of Iranian LPG through Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship firm of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, "agreed to pay USD 275 million to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran".

The settlement does not constitute a finding of guilt or wrongdoing and resolves all related liabilities, according to the company's disclosures.

From November 2023 to June 2025, AEL purchased shipments of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from a Dubai-based trader purporting to supply Omani and Iraqi gas. While the Dubai supplier represented itself as a reputable middleman supplying LPG primarily from Oman, as well as Iraq, in reality the company served as a conduit for illicit Iranian supply to enter the market.

"None of the parties involved in AEL's LPG imports were sanctioned at the time of the LPG shipments, and none of the documentation provided to AEL contained any information explicitly pointing to Iranian origin of the LPG," the OFAC order detailing the settlement said.

However, AEL and Adani Ports & SEZ's sanctions compliance program did not include other measures to account for risks arising from its dealings.

"Following public reports in June 2025 of allegations that AEL was engaged in the importation of Iranian-origin LPG, AEL immediately suspended all LPG imports and engaged US-based counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the company's LPG business," it said.

AEL, the order said, "extensively cooperated with OFAC's investigation, including by proactively disclosing the findings of its investigation, producing large volumes of documentation, meaningfully answering all the agency's questions, and promptly resolving its potential liability."