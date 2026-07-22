Adani Power Net Profit Jumps Over 47 Pc Ro Rs 4,867 Cr In Q1
Adani Power Ltd (APL) recognised Rs 117.69 crore as share of profit from an associate, following the acquisition of stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 47.24 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,866.60 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues and strong power demand.
In a statement, the company said its profit before tax jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 6,300.49 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,204.31 crore in Q1 FY26 on account of improved continuing profitability, further supported by higher one-time prior income recognition during the quarter.
During the quarter, Adani Power Ltd (APL) recognised Rs 117.69 crore as share of profit from an associate, following the acquisition of stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.
Consequently, it stated that profit after tax for Q1 FY27 rose 47.24 per cent to Rs 4,866.60 crore from Rs 3,305.13 crore in Q1 FY26.
It also stated that there was a one-time net recognition of revenues pertaining to prior periods of Rs 1,386.34 crore in Q1 FY27, primarily due to revision in historic energy charges under certain PPAs compared to Rs 406.21 Crore in Q1 FY26.
For Q1 FY27, continuing operating revenue increased by 28.08 per cent to Rs 17,550.43 crore from Rs 13,702.94 crore a year ago.
This growth was driven by a significant increase in power demand, higher operating capacity, and improved tariff realisation, it explained.
The rise in power demand, higher operating capacity, and PPA tie-ups of previously open capacity such as the Butibori and Mutiara (Tuticorin) power plants contributed to boost power sale volumes during Q1 FY27, it added.
Power sales under PPAs grew by 30.3 per cent to 24.5 billion Units (BU), while tariff realisation improved by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.95/kWh in Q1 FY27. Merchant and short-term realisation improved by 13.1 per cent to Rs 7.04/kWh in Q1 FY27 due to strong demand.
The APL's installed power generation capacity increased to 18,330 MW in Q1 FY27 from 17,550 MW in the year-ago period. Its consolidated power sale volume climbed 16.9 per cent to 28.8 BU in Q1 FY27 from 24.6 BU a year ago due to higher operating capacity and strong power demand growth.
"As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates’ stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydro power projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field. We are strongly committed to helping India meet its long-term development goals with the supply of reliable and competitive electricity," S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said.
The board also approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuance of equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each and/or other eligible securities or any combination thereof, by way of qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode, in one or more tranches.
The board cleared the proposal for increasing the borrowing limit from Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore. APL’s ongoing capital expenditure programme to expand generation capacity to 45 GW is progressing as planned.
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