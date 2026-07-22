ETV Bharat / business

Adani Power Net Profit Jumps Over 47 Pc Ro Rs 4,867 Cr In Q1

New Delhi: Adani Power on Wednesday reported a 47.24 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,866.60 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues and strong power demand.

In a statement, the company said its profit before tax jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 6,300.49 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,204.31 crore in Q1 FY26 on account of improved continuing profitability, further supported by higher one-time prior income recognition during the quarter.

During the quarter, Adani Power Ltd (APL) recognised Rs 117.69 crore as share of profit from an associate, following the acquisition of stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd.

Consequently, it stated that profit after tax for Q1 FY27 rose 47.24 per cent to Rs 4,866.60 crore from Rs 3,305.13 crore in Q1 FY26.

It also stated that there was a one-time net recognition of revenues pertaining to prior periods of Rs 1,386.34 crore in Q1 FY27, primarily due to revision in historic energy charges under certain PPAs compared to Rs 406.21 Crore in Q1 FY26.

For Q1 FY27, continuing operating revenue increased by 28.08 per cent to Rs 17,550.43 crore from Rs 13,702.94 crore a year ago.

This growth was driven by a significant increase in power demand, higher operating capacity, and improved tariff realisation, it explained.