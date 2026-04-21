ETV Bharat / business

Adani Power Forms Step-Down Arm To Operate In Nuclear Energy Space

New Delhi: Adani Power on Tuesday said it has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, which will be engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity derived from nuclear sources. The government aims to reach 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047 and has made several legislative changes to encourage private players' participation in the sector.

In an exchange filing on Monday, Adani Power said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL) on April 20, 2026.