Adani Power Forms Step-Down Arm To Operate In Nuclear Energy Space
The government aims to reach 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047
By PTI
Published : April 21, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Power on Tuesday said it has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, which will be engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity derived from nuclear sources. The government aims to reach 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047 and has made several legislative changes to encourage private players' participation in the sector.
In an exchange filing on Monday, Adani Power said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Atomic Energy Limited (AAEL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Rawatbhata-Raj Atomic Energy Limited (RRAEL) on April 20, 2026.
The entity has been formed to generate, transmit, and distribute power derived from nuclear and/or atomic energy, the filing said. India's current nuclear energy capacity stands in the range of 8-9 GW.
Apart from Adani Power, several private entities, such as Tata Power and Naveen Jindal Group, have announced plans to invest in the nuclear space.
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