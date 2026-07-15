Adani Power, MSEDCL Ink Pact For 1,600 MW Power Supply
Adani Power said that the power supply agreement (PSA) has been signed for a period of 25 years
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Power has signed a power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power.
The power will be supplied on a long-term basis from an 800x2 MW ultra-supercritical thermal project to be established under a design, build, finance, own & operate (DBFOO) basis, Adani Power said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The power supply agreement (PSA) has been signed for a period of 25 years, the company said. Adani Power further said the coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India.
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