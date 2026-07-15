ETV Bharat / business

Adani Power, MSEDCL Ink Pact For 1,600 MW Power Supply

New Delhi: Adani Power has signed a power supply agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power.

The power will be supplied on a long-term basis from an 800x2 MW ultra-supercritical thermal project to be established under a design, build, finance, own & operate (DBFOO) basis, Adani Power said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.