Adani Ports Q3 Profit Jumps 21 Pc To Rs 3,000 Cr

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted 21 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,043 crore for the December quarter of FY26, mainly on account of higher revenues from the key cargo handling business. It had logged a net profit of Rs 2,518 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing. Revenue rose to Rs 9,705 crore from Rs 7,964 crore, registering a 22 per cent year-on-year growth.

In the total revenue pie, the share of domestic ports was at Rs 6,701 crore (Rs 5,826 crore in Q3FY25), and the share of the international ports was Rs 1,067 crore (Rs 885 crore a year ago). In April-December FY26, the net profit jumped 18 per cent to Rs 9,474 crore from Rs 8,038 crore a year ago. Revenue surged 24 per cent to Rs 27,998 crore from Rs 22,590 crore.

"We have delivered a strong and resilient performance. Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore," Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ said.