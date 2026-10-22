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Adani Ports Sets Up Subsidiary In Oman

APSEZ said Adani International Ports Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal in Oman.

Adani Ports Sets Up Subsidiary In Oman
File image of signage for Adani Group (AP)
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By PTI

Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal, in Oman.

In a regulatory filing, APSEZ said Adani International Ports Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal in Oman.

The new entity has been established to conduct its offshore operations locally in line with the company's strategy to expand its presence as a global integrated transport operator, it added.

APSEZ said this development further reinforces APSEZ's strategy of building a globally diversified business platform while expanding its international footprint and strengthening its presence across key global markets.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company said Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal is incorporated with 100 shares of OMR 5,000 each, with a total share capital of OMR 5,00,000. Adani International Ports Holdings Pte Ltd holds 100 per cent shares of Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal.

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TAGGED:

INDIAN OCEAN GATEWAY TERMINAL
APSEZ
ADANI PORTS

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