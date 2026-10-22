ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ports Sets Up Subsidiary In Oman

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal, in Oman.

In a regulatory filing, APSEZ said Adani International Ports Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated Indian Ocean Gateway Terminal in Oman.

The new entity has been established to conduct its offshore operations locally in line with the company's strategy to expand its presence as a global integrated transport operator, it added.

APSEZ said this development further reinforces APSEZ's strategy of building a globally diversified business platform while expanding its international footprint and strengthening its presence across key global markets.