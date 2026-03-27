ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ports Sets Up India’s First Port Of Refuge To Bolster Maritime Safety

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it has operationalised India’s first Port of Refuge (PoR), addressing a long-standing gap in maritime emergency infrastructure, creating a structured mechanism to handle maritime emergencies and vessels in distress. The initiative is backed by a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMIT Salvage, the salvage and emergency response division of Royal Boskalis Westminster NV (Boskalis) and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC), bringing global expertise and coordinated response capability.

A PoR, as defined by the International Maritime Organisation, is a designated location where ships can seek shelter to stabilise conditions, protect life, and limit environmental damage. While such frameworks are standard in major maritime economies, India had not formalised one until now. The move comes as India, with a coastline of over 11,000 kilometres and located along key global shipping routes, seeks to strengthen its emergency response capabilities, said the APSEZ, India’s largest and the world’s fastest-growing integrated transport utility, which handles nearly 27 per cent of India’s port cargo volumes.

"This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening India’s maritime safety ecosystem," APSEZ Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ashwani Gupta, said. "Ports connect economies — but a Port of Refuge protects lives. By establishing dedicated PoR infrastructure, we are elevating India’s maritime preparedness and setting a new benchmark for world-class coastal safety. At APSEZ, we believe world-class infrastructure must be matched by world-class responsibility," said Gupta.