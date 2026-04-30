ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ports Q4 Profit Up 9 Pc To Rs 3,308 Cr

This photograph taken on January 11, 2024, shows a general view of the Adani Group owned Mundra Port in Mundra ( AFP )

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 9.43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,308.30 crore for the March quarter FY26, on account of higher income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,023.10 crore in January-March 2024-25, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 11,489.45 crore from Rs 8,769.63 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses stood at Rs 7,937.66 crore against Rs 5,382.13 crore earlier. In the entire FY26, the company's net profit rose to Rs 12,782.03 crore from Rs 11,061.26 crore a year ago.

The country's top private port operator said its revenue grew 26 per cent in FY26 to Rs 8,736 crore. The company said APSEZ has become the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 MMT of port cargo volume in a single year.

The domestic ports revenue grew by 13 per cent, and international ports revenue by 34 per cent, driven by NQXT Australia's addition & CWIT Colombo's ramp-up. The logistics revenue jumped 55 per cent in FY26, led by an accelerated ramp-up in trucking and international freight network services.

During FY26, APSEZ's marine operations revenue and EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 2,681 crore and Rs 1,357 crore, respectively, driven by offshore support vessel acquisitions in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia (MEASA) and Indian waters and backed by take-or-pay contracts with Tier-1 customers.