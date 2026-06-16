ETV Bharat / business

Adani Ports Expands Partnership With US Co Kaleris, To Invest USD 100 Mn For AI-Led Transformation

This photograph taken on January 11, 2024, shows a general view of the Adani Group owned Mundra Port in Mundra ( AFP )

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has expanded its strategic partnership with US-based global software company Kaleris and will invest up to USD 100 million in two phases to accelerate automation and optimisation. In a statement, APSEZ said this USD 100 million is part of the USD 850 million investment the company plans in technology and decarbonisation under its 2031 ambition.

Building on Phase 1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, optimisation and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, the statement added.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Kaleris will deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports.

The deployment is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains -- up to 20 per cent improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14 per cent improvement in terminal truck productivity.

APSEZ whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashwani Gupta said, "AI-enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics."