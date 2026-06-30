ETV Bharat / business

Shipping Major MSC To Buy 49% Stake In Adani's Vizhinjam Port In Kerala For Rs 13,000 Crore

The strategic collaboration is set to drastically accelerate the growth and expansion of the Vizhinjam port. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the container terminal operating and investing arm of Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the concessionaire for the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. This transaction values the asset at an enterprise value of US$ 2.85 billion, which is nearly Rs 27,000 crore. Under this definitive agreement, TiL will invest US$ 1.397 billion, equivalent to nearly Rs 13,000 crore, representing its proportionate share.

This landmark deal stands as the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure to date. The finalization of this investment remains subject to customary statutory and regulatory clearances.

The strategic collaboration is set to drastically accelerate the growth and expansion of the Vizhinjam port.

Currently operating with an annual handling capacity of 1.6 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), a massive expansion project is underway to increase its capacity by 3.5 times, bringing it to nearly 5.7 million TEUs. This extensive development phase is scheduled to be completed by December 2028.

This agreement marks the third major port collaboration between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and the MSC Group, following their successful earlier joint ventures at Mundra’s Container Terminal No. 3 and the Ennore Port.

The newly expanded alliance ensures long-term volume visibility and stability for Vizhinjam, driving rapid operational ramp-up.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, highlighted that Vizhinjam Port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub at an unprecedented pace. He added that the association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies on a global scale and improve India's access to both mature and developing international markets.

Remarkably, Vizhinjam has already achieved a historic national milestone by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 2 million TEUs within just 18 months of starting operations.

Gupta expressed immense delight in expanding their partnership with MSC to Vizhinjam as the port prepares for its next leg of development.