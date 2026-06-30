Shipping Major MSC To Buy 49% Stake In Adani's Vizhinjam Port In Kerala For Rs 13,000 Crore
This landmark deal stands as the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure to date.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), the container terminal operating and investing arm of Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the concessionaire for the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. This transaction values the asset at an enterprise value of US$ 2.85 billion, which is nearly Rs 27,000 crore. Under this definitive agreement, TiL will invest US$ 1.397 billion, equivalent to nearly Rs 13,000 crore, representing its proportionate share.
This landmark deal stands as the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure to date. The finalization of this investment remains subject to customary statutory and regulatory clearances.
The strategic collaboration is set to drastically accelerate the growth and expansion of the Vizhinjam port.
Currently operating with an annual handling capacity of 1.6 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), a massive expansion project is underway to increase its capacity by 3.5 times, bringing it to nearly 5.7 million TEUs. This extensive development phase is scheduled to be completed by December 2028.
This agreement marks the third major port collaboration between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and the MSC Group, following their successful earlier joint ventures at Mundra’s Container Terminal No. 3 and the Ennore Port.
The newly expanded alliance ensures long-term volume visibility and stability for Vizhinjam, driving rapid operational ramp-up.
Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, highlighted that Vizhinjam Port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub at an unprecedented pace. He added that the association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies on a global scale and improve India's access to both mature and developing international markets.
Remarkably, Vizhinjam has already achieved a historic national milestone by becoming the first Indian port to handle over 2 million TEUs within just 18 months of starting operations.
Gupta expressed immense delight in expanding their partnership with MSC to Vizhinjam as the port prepares for its next leg of development.
The collaboration brings definitive competitive advantages for APSEZ, particularly in securing incremental cargo volumes.
It will enable the port to capture a higher share of Bangladesh-linked cargo, which currently relies heavily on competing Southeast Asian transshipment hubs. Further, it will strengthen Vizhinjam's presence on East African trade routes and significantly boost relay cargo traffic. As a vital ally, the MSC Group's TiL stands as one of the world's largest container terminal operators, managing a massive portfolio of more than 100 container terminals across five continents with an annual throughput exceeding 70 million TEUs.
Commissioned recently in December 2024, Vizhinjam is India's first deep-draft mega transshipment port. Its geopolitical and commercial importance is anchored by its exceptional location, situated just 10 nautical miles away from the main international East-West shipping route that connects Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East.
The port boasts world-class infrastructure, including a natural draft of 18 to 20 metres, a 2.9-kilometre breakwater, an 800-metre berth, eight massive quay cranes, and 24 fully automated yard cranes. Operating as India's first fully automated port, it integrates advanced container handling systems, a top-tier IT platform, and an AI-enabled indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to ensure maximum operational efficiency, safety, and reliability.
The growth trajectory of the port has shattered records. In the 2025-26 financial year, Vizhinjam handled 1.3 million TEUs.
During its first year alone, it welcomed 615 vessels and crossed the 1 million TEU milestone faster than any other Indian port.
Continuing its record-breaking run, it surpassed 20 million TEUs and 950 vessels within 18 months, and just last week, it proudly welcomed its 1,000th vessel.
To date, Vizhinjam has successfully managed over 70 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs)—the highest among all Indian ports—along with 283 vessels exceeding 300 metres in length and 98 mega-ships requiring a deep draft greater than 16 metres, solidifying its position as India's premier maritime gateway.
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